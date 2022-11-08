Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
MONDAY
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 141 Water St.
Fulton Town Board, 6:30 p.m. town hall, 1168 Bear Ladder Road, West Fulton.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Morris village and town boards, 6:30 p.m., Townhouse, 118 Main St.
New Lisbon Town Planning Board, 8 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Parks & Recreation, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District board, 10 a.m., classroom B, The Meadows, 140 County Highway 33W, Phoenix Mills.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 5 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta.
Middlefield town comprehensive plan workgroup, 6 p.m., town hall.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schoharie Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room.
Worcester Board of Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., firehouse.
WEDNESDAY
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OHS Café.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., 391 Airport Road.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
THURSDAY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Oneonta City Board of Electrical Examiners, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
