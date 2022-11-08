Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

MONDAY

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 141 Water St.

Fulton Town Board, 6:30 p.m. town hall, 1168 Bear Ladder Road, West Fulton.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

Morris village and town boards, 6:30 p.m., Townhouse, 118 Main St.

New Lisbon Town Planning Board, 8 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Parks & Recreation, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District board, 10 a.m., classroom B, The Meadows, 140 County Highway 33W, Phoenix Mills.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.

Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 5 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta.

Middlefield town comprehensive plan workgroup, 6 p.m., town hall.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center.

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Schoharie Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room.

Worcester Board of Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., firehouse.

WEDNESDAY

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OHS Café.

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., 391 Airport Road.

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.

THURSDAY

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.

Oneonta City Board of Electrical Examiners, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

