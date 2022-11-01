Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
MONDAY
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Milford Village Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 64 S. Main St.
Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Schoharie Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7:30 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Walton Central School District Board of Education Curriculum Committee, 5 p.m., high school board room.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
TUESDAY
Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.
Butternuts Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., municipal building.
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.
Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.
West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St.
Laurens Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Oneonta City Public Arts Commission, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schoharie Town Board, 6:30 p.m.., town hall, 300 Main St.
Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.
THURSDAY
County of Otsego Industrial Development Agency and Otsego County Capital Resource Corporation committees, 8 a.m., online. For access: 607-267-4010.
Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.
Oneonta City Charter Review Committee, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Franklin Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m.,
Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.
Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., 126 County Highway 50, Cherry Valley.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
