SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school library media center.
Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
South Kortright Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Public Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., library, 193 Main St.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Cobleskill Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., firehouse, 610 E. Main St.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schoharie Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., live streamed on district's YouTube channel.
Walton Central School District 2020 Capital Project vote, noon to 9 p.m., bus garage.
William B. Ogden Free Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., on Zoom. For info: 607-865-5929.
