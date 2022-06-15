Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
THURSDAY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Oneonta City Community Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education Curriculum Committee, 4:15 p.m., high school board room.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
