Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Draper room.
Schoharie Town Planning Board, 7 p.m. town hall, 300 Main St.
Walton Central School District annual public hearing on code of conduct and district-wide safety plan, 6 p.m., high school board room.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 5 p.m., Four County Library System, Vestal.
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Zoning & Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.