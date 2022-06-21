Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.

Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 5 p.m., Four County Library System, Vestal.

Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Zoning & Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.

THURSDAY

Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations & Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video