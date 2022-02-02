Push to expand OT eligibility for farmworkers advances

ALBANY — In a 2-1 decision, the state Farm Laborer Wage Board voted Friday to recommend reducing the overtime pay threshold for farm workers from 60 hours per week to 40, dealing a major setback to farmers and their advocates.
David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau, cast the lone vote against the recommendation. The proposal to lower the threshold was supported by Denis Hughes, former president of the New York AFL-CIO, and Brenda McDuffie, president of the Buffalo Urban League.
The recommendation will now be reviewed by state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. She will then forward her conclusion to Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, who will have the final say.
Under the recommendation, the threshold would be dropped from the current 60-hour level by four hours every two years, beginning in January 2024.
New York is one of just six states that provide farmworkers with overtime coverage. California is slated to move to a 40-hour threshold this year. The other states where farmers qualify for overtime are Minnesota, Hawaii, Maryland and Washington.
New York farmers have been warning at public hearings that requiring farmers to pay more overtime than they do now could force some farms to go out of business or scale back on their production.
In a statement, Grow NY Farm, an umbrella group that includes the Farm Bureau, contended that farmworkers themselves will be harmed by revising the current threshold for overtime pay.
“Changing the overtime threshold to 40 hours a week for farmworkers in New York means that these workers will be limited to 40 hours, due to simple farm economics,” Grow NY Farms said in a statement. “This is not a win for farmworkers that self-proclaimed worker advocates will claim.”
Many upstate lawmakers — including Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus; Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie; Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield and Sen. Mike Martucci, R-New Hampton — have sided with the Farm Bureau.
Fisher unsuccessfully proposed that more time be granted to study the economic impacts of changing the threshold.
Reardon was appointed labor commissioner by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and has been kept in that job by Hochul.
The state agriculture commissioner, Richard Ball, operator of a farm in Schoharie County, did not take a stand on the overtime issue. Ball was also hired by Cuomo.
The current weekly overtime threshold for agricultural workers has been in force since 2019. Before then, New York farmworkers did not qualify for overtime, as employees in other industries do after working 40 hours.
