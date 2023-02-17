ALBANY -- New York is experiencing an "alarming" rise in poverty among residents ages 65 and above and state officials need to do more to address the needs of the state's aging population, according to a statewide study of the emerging demographic trends.
The Center for an Urban Future reported New York saw a 37.4% increase in the number of older adults in poverty from 2011 to 2021.
Nearly one in eight older adults is now living in poverty, the authors of the report noted.
The trajectory, they noted "requires a new level of support for the nonprofits and community-based organizations that form the backbone of the state’s older adult services system."
Among programs that will require new investment are those that assist older New Yorkers age in place and those that address social isolation, elder abuse and mental health issues, the New York City-based think tank concluded.
The Center for an Urban Future, a non-partisan think tank that supports policies that improve economic mobility and reduce inequality, also recommended greater cooperation from local governments in addressing transportation needs, healthcare infrastructure, arts programming and workforce development initiatives aimed at older adults.
To address the needs of older New Yorkers, Assemblyman Ron Kim, D-Queens, chairman of the Assembly Committee on Aging, said he is calling for the state budget to drive far more money to the state Office for the Aging than what Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed.
Kim said state policies have motivated many seniors to "impoverish themselves," spending down their savings in order to qualify for Medicaid coverage. This has resulted in what he called billions of dollars in waste that could be prevented by fortifying programs that make it easier for aging adults to remain in their homes instead of getting far more expensive nursing home care.
By beefing up the money the Office for the Aging channels to support programs helping seniors remain in their homes, the poverty rate among seniors could be reduced by 10%, Kim said. He said the potential savings the state has missed out on by not doing so has cost taxpayers $3.75 billion.
Kim said he also wonders if the state's inaction on this front stems from "incompetence."
A recent string of governors, Kim said, shortchanged services needed by older adults. "We could have avoided wasting billions of dollars if we had just invested more in the state Office for Aging. What we have spent just hasn't kept pace with the demands of the rising older adult population."
At a legislative hearing, Greg Olsen, director of the Office for the Aging, said the Hochul administration is developing a "master plan for aging," which seeks to improve the health of older adults and address the problem of social isolation. Other goals, he said, are expanding access to services for older LGBTQ individuals, supporting caregivers and strengthening what he called diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
The growing number of seniors in New York was also spotlighted by Rebecca Preve, director of the Association on Aging in New York, representing 59 county agencies that work in close coordination with the state bureaucracy headed by Olsen.
"We are shocked that the proposed budget does not include any investments to the New York State Office for the Aging," Preve told lawmakers. "In fact, the budget continues to
harm aging services providers, specifically regarding home care services."
There are now nearly 10,000 older New Yorkers on waiting lists for those services, Preve said. She pointed out data shows that 10% of those waiting to line up arrangements for home care end up going into skilled nursing facilities, a far more expensive option.
Assemblymen Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, and Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, both told CNHI the state should step up measures to address the shortage of home care workers and address the fact the occupation has a high turnover rate due to wages that are close to minimum wages despite the demanding nature of the work.
Tague said those jobs should be paying more than $20 an hour, pointing out in rural areas the workers often drive many miles to and from their clients' homes.
Jones said the goal of the state should be to assist more people in aging at home whenever that is possible.
"A 16-year-old is paid as much or more to flip burgers at the local fast food restaurant as the people who take care of our loved ones, and that's not right," he said. "People want to be in their homes and it's better for our communities when they are."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.