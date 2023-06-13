For well over a month recently, the various news media fed us a cycle of fear and uncertainty about the national debt ceiling, and possible dire consequences by not raising the level, such as recession — or worse.
Ninety years ago this spring, our region was dealing with consequences of the Great Depression.
News coverage in northern Otsego County gave an impression that daily life wasn’t all gloom and doom.
A case in point came in a story seen in the Otsego Farmer of April 7, 1933.
“Declaring that what the whole nation needs is a stiffening of the backbone, Thomas F. O’Connell Jr., of this village, addressing the Cooperstown Rotary club at its regular weekly luncheon at the Fenimore on Tuesday, said that soft living, idiotic optimism and sublime indifference had reduced us to a pulp and proceeded to hold up a mirror to show his bearers figuratively how pitiful they are.
“‘So here we shall stop and gaze at ourselves in the mirror of our own conscience. As we do this we readily see how pitiful we really are.’
“‘We find that in the era following the close of the Great War, many pleasant things happened to us. We all owned a share of Wall Street and that share was daily mounting to amazing value. We all had a fifty dollar a week job, and a hundred dollar a week appetite. We bought everything in sight — we filled our homes with every conceivable thing we could purchase — we sent our children to expensive universities — we inflated our businesses — we let our hearts swell and our hearts contract. It was indeed fine while it lasted.
“‘In 1929 our palace of cards collapsed and since then we’ve all been wearing a cellophane wrapper in the place where our backbone ought to be. We try to comfort ourselves by saying, ‘We can’t help it — look what we’ve lost.’ and what have we lost? A lot of material things. And in the last analysis what does the loss of all these wonderful things mean to us? Our lives are snuffed out like the puffing out of a match — any of us may be next — and at any time. But yet, with no thought of that or no thought of what we owe to the world, we sit by moaning disconsaletly of our material losses.’
“‘Hence gentlemen, I am sure that we should be glad of the depression. It has brought us out of the fog — the fog of pampered self-esteem and self-indulgence. We should now be able to see ourselves just as we are. Weak, pampered creatures of a man-made and God-forgotten civilization.”
While O’Connell was essentially telling his listeners to toughen up, in other news, it was time once again to say, “Cheers.”
As the Farmer of April 14 reported, “Pursuant to action of Congress in amending the Volstead Act, legal beer returned to Cooperstown and Otsego county. Friday morning of last week, and, with no state control measure existing at that time and no local measures anywhere except the city of Oneonta, dealers relied upon Federal permits at five dollars each as their authority to handle the 3.2 percent brew.
“Cooperstown received a truck shipment of the beverage from the West End Brewing company of Utica at an early hour on Friday and some eight or ten places including stores, hotels and restaurants did a thriving business from the start.”
Despite money being tight in these times, Cooperstown businesses weren’t about to run from such challenges. As the Farmer of May 12 reported, “The stage is set and all plans are complete for the Cooperstown Mercantile Exposition, which will be held on the second floor of the garage of Cook’s Auto & Supply company on Main street, May 17th 18th, 19th and 20th.” This is at the present day 139 Main St.
A total of 30 local merchants participated. The Farmer continued, “The spacious floor of the garage, which is 160 feet by 55 feet in dimension, will be completely taken up for the Exposition by elaborately decorated and skillfully arranged booths of the cooperating merchants and business enterprises, when visitors will have the opportunity of seeing all the latest merchandise from spring hats for the ladies to ice cream for everybody.”
It could’ve been that ice cream, as more than 1,500 attended over the four days.
On Wednesday, a busy historic preservation month locally in June 1988.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.