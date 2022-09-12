The beautiful summer of 2022 will be remembered in the Village of Afton as one of new starts, rebuilding and going back in time just a bit.
The village has been working with Lamont Engineering for several years to design a new water holding tank. The state gave the go ahead and work started in May. Some residents may have seen trucks and heavy equipment headed up Spring Street. The goal is to have all work finished by the end of October. Presently all plans are on schedule. In the end it will be a comfort knowing our water is safe to drink.
Early in the summer Afton Chamber of Commerce held its Summer Fun Run, a bike ride through the village. The run ended at Northside Park where families enjoyed games and Bob the Balloon Guy. The committee that put this on has decided to create a bike race starting and ending in Afton for next summer. If you are a bike rider, watch for details coming in the next few months.
If you haven’t been to Afton yet this summer, be sure to take a ride to see the wall mural being painted on the side of the old Great American. It was a long hard road with many bumps and a few ditches getting to this point. We wanted it to be a historical wall, telling the story of Afton. We went to Christopher Wright, who lives here in Afton, told him what we wanted. Chris came back with a wonderful idea to have children blowing bubbles and as they float through the air images of Afton’s past can be seen. Chris is a very talented artist and we in Afton are very proud to call him ours.
In the early 1970s Ernestine Bucking along with Marge McGuire, Peggy Case, Pat Stafford and other local artists started what they called Afton Sidewalk Days. The two-day event brought artists from all over the state. Over the years many changes and time did its work to bring it down to one day and the artists moved on. Afton still had its sidewalk day, but it wasn’t the same and it became smaller with each year.
This year the Afton Chamber went to work calling on any local artist to help plan the event. They changed the name to Afton Arts and Crafts Festival and turned it back in to a two-day event. While the artists displayed their creative talents, entertainers, antique cars, music, and all kinds of food was also available. If you missed this year’s event, be sure to make it next year. It is well worth the trip.
A new larger slide was installed at Liggett Park. A pad has been placed and a pavilion and picnic table will be built to allow parents to bring picnic lunches when taking their children to the park.
The Afton Fair was held in July. Always a great event, it ranks locally as the first fair of summer.
Friday nights in Afton are nearly always filled with bright lights and roaring engines at Afton Motorsports Park.
Afton had planned to have its second annual movie night at Davey Field on the 17th, but a stark reminder that the Coronavirus is very much still with us, the movie was canceled because of COVID. Remember to wash your hands and wear a mask when you are in close groups.
We now find ourselves with fall knocking at our doors. The first official day of autumn is Thursday, Sept. 22.
Who doesn't love the earthy smell of the warm red, yellow and orange colors of fall and sitting outside with faces held up to the warm sun one last time before the snow falls?
Janice Nickerson is mayor of the village of Afton.
