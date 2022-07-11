ALBANY — Progressive Democrats in the Legislature are seizing the opportunity to alter the course of New York’s highest court after Chief Judge Janet DiFiore declared she will step down from the post six years before her appointment expires.
DiFiore’s move came 11 months after her chief political benefactor, Andrew Cuomo, resigned as governor. Cuomo was facing a string of allegations he pestered women — claims he strenuously disputed.
DiFiore’s resignation came against the backdrop of an ongoing investigation by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct into allegations she improperly meddled into a disciplinary action brought against Dennis Quirk, president of the New York State Court Officers Association, the online legal news outlet Law360 reported.
Quirk, contacted by CNHI, confirmed the information published by Law360.
Quirk faced disciplinary charges after he was accused of threatening to paste copies of newspaper clippings on court buildings about an alleged extramarital affair involving DiFiore.
The judge handling that matter, Phyllis Orlikoff Flug, received a letter from DiFiore urging her to “use every means at your disposal” to discipline Quirk. Flug later sent one copy of the DiFiore letter to the judicial conduct panel and another to Quirk, who also urged the watchdogs to investigate DiFiore’s action.
Law360 quoted a spokesman for DiFIore as saying the investigation played no part in DiFiore’s decision to step down.
After he learned of DiFiore’s letter, Quirk sent a letter to an Office of Court Administration judge, saying, “In my 47 years of interaction with the New York State Judiciary, I have never encountered the systemic culture of intimidation and influence peddling that Chief Judge Janet DiFiore has consistently engaged in.”
DiFiore issued her resignation statement just weeks after she wrote the majority decision for a narrowly divided court that threw out congressional and state Senate lines that Republicans complained were designed to give Democrats the edge in elections throughout the state.
That ruling left many Democrats openly miffed and, for some, cemented the view the Court of Appeals was on a more conservative track, though most of the judges were appointed by the same Democrat: Cuomo.
In a display of the lingering bitterness from that case, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-Brooklyn, issued an unusually tart reaction to DiFiore’s announcement. “Good riddance,” the congressman, the fifth highest ranking member of the House Democratic conference, tweeted.
DiFiore, 66, made no reference to that or other specific cases in saying she will leave the $240,800-a-year job at the end of August. She said the New York court system “has made incredible progress” since Cuomo tapped the former Westchester County district attorney for the position in late 2016.
Sen. Brad Hoylman, D-Manhattan, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the Court of Appeals has fallen “increasingly out of step with the needs and desires of New Yorkers on issues such as workers rights, criminal justice and tenants’ protections.”
The court, Hoylman said, should face “a much-needed course correction.”
But Republicans said the search for a new chief judge should focus on finding the most qualified candidate, rather than recruiting an individual with an agenda consistent with the viewpoints of progressive Democrats.
“A judge is not to take sides nor show favor,” said Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, a former city court judge. “Their function is to take the facts and apply them to the existing law. A judge should not be interfered with nor intimidated to proceed in any direction except to what their sworn obligation is, and that is to be fair and unbiased.”
In addition to presiding over the cases that reach the seven-judge Court of Appeals, the chief judge also has vast administrative powers over the state court system.
The clout wielded by the justices of the Court of Appeals is considerable, as reflected by the ruling that led to a special master rewriting the district lines that Hochul and lawmakers had approved earlier this year, said Assemblyman BIlly Jones, D-Plattsburgh.
“Their job is to interpret the laws and not to legislate,” Jones said. “We make the laws. That’s the way our system is set up, with three separate branches, the executive, the legislature and the judiciary.”
Jerry Kassar, chairman of the New York State Conservative Party, told CNHI he will closely watch the maneuverings in lining up a replacement for DiFiore.
The next chief judge, Kassar said, “shouldn’t be a rubber stamp for the Legislature and the governor.”
Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, agreed that recruiting a jurist without political agendas should be a priority.
“We need judges who are going to follow the law and leave legislating to the Assembly and the Senate,” Tague said.
