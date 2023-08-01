A resource fair brought opioid overdose prevention and Narcan administration training to the public at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center in Oneonta on Tuesday, July 25.
The event featured resource tables from 30 community groups that assist in substance use and other issues, including non-profit organizations, faith-based organizations, health insurance, health care and government agencies.
Alex Scorzafava, Otsego County Department of Health emergency preparedness coordinator, said the event showcased what resources the county has available.
“We feel like that Otsego County has a ton to offer,” he said. “It’s just that a lot of people don’t know what’s out there, so we’re hoping to fix that.”
Narcan trainings were offered every 45 minutes throughout the event by instructor Romas Bajoras, program specialist and naloxone coordinator at Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties.
Naloxone, known by the brand name Narcan, is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids, including heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid medications, when given in time.
Abigail Mosenthin, Otsego County Department of Health public health educator, organized the event with the Narcan Initiative Team.
The team includes Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek, Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg, town of Oneonta Constable Jeffrey Robinson, Foothills PAC Director Geoffrey Doyle, representatives of the Otsego County Health Department, LEAF, FOR-DO, Tobacco Free Communities, Hartwick College, SUNY Oneonta, Kathy Varadi and David Hayes.
Mosenthin said the goal is to get as many people trained in Narcan administration as possible now that it’s becoming available over the counter, and to reduce the stigma of people carrying it.
“There’s a pretty bad stigma right now that if you’re carrying it, you need it for a specific reason,” she said, “like you might be using drugs or someone you love, but that’s just really not what we want. We really want to get the stigma away from that and make carrying Narcan the norm.”
There are two forms of naloxone that can be used without medical training or authorization — prefilled nasal spray and injectable.
The resource fair included two-minute training sessions on proper drug administration of the nose spray.
Varadi, a retired a nurse and a nursing educator, said she had the idea to start the Narcan Initiative Team.
“I’m very aware that nationally and locally we’re having a fentanyl overdose crisis,” she said. “We’d like Otsego County to be a model for the nation in Narcan training.”
She added that the team has started doing Narcan training locally, like at a recent Rotary Club luncheon.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 100,000 people died in 2021 from a drug overdose — an average of 295 people per day.
Of that total of overdose deaths, about 66% were attributable to opioids.
Illicit fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid that is being mixed into heroin, cocaine, and other street drugs, is driving the increase in drug overdose deaths.
Last year, FOR-DO established the first Narcan vending machine in the state. It offers naloxone kits that contain two doses of Narcan nasal spray and is at The Turning Point of Otsego County at 22 Elm St. in Oneonta, and is available during FOR-DO’s business hours.
