The state Department of Transportation announced exit 20 of Interstate 88 will be closed beginning Monday, June 13.
The state Routes 7/10 to I-88 at Interchange 20 in both directions in the town of Richmondville in Schoharie County will be closed to facilitate a pavement and bridge rehabilitation project, a media release said. A signed detour will direct motorists to travel east on Route 7 (north Route 10) to Hite Road for re-entry to I-88 at Exit 21, the release said.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license, the release said.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
