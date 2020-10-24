Rick Shaw candidate questionnaire

Name: Richard (Rick) Shaw
Age: 58
Hometown and current residence: Downsville, lifetime resident
Party affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional background, accomplishments:
No political background. Retired Health & Safety Coordinator with the DCMO BOCES serving 16 school district for over 25 years. OSHA Authorized Trainer in both the Construction Standard and General Industry. Certified Code Enforcement Officer. Approved asbestos trainer through Department of Health.
Anything else about you:
I have spent my life as a public servant. I am a USAF Veteran. I have served with the Downsville Fire Department both as an EMT and as their President. I have worked construction with the Laborer’s Local 754. I am a high school Soccer and Basketball referee, and as mentioned above, a retired Health & Safety Coordinator with the DCMO BOCES. I have received Legislative Recognition for my work in school safety. I have also served on several State Education Department committees making recommendations for revising regulations in facilities and school safety.
Why are you running?
I am very concerned about the influence the Metropolitan Politicians have on the way of life in upstate rural New York and the direction the State is going financially. I decided I could sit back and complain or stand up and do something about it. I chose the latter.
What is the biggest issue facing the state, why, and how would you address it?
Right now, we have to focus on stopping this pandemic and re-opening our business. Our economy and livelihoods depends on it.
Specifically how would you suggest the state balance the budget and take care of local needs?
Like with any budget, when you have a deficit in one area you need to cut in others. The Governor’s “pet projects” downstate have to be put on hold until we get things under control. Raising taxes in a state that is already one of the highest taxed states in the U.S. is not the answer. We need to lobby our federal representatives and get the federal relief necessary to offset this pandemic. It can no longer be blue state vs red state on the federal level and it can no longer be Democrat vs Republican on the state level. We must ALL work together to bring our economy back better than before and lower the budget.
With much of the power in the state in the hands of downstate Democrats, how will you be an effective representative for our region?
If elected, I will be part of the Majority, something this district has not had in quite a while. I have voiced my concerns in the past of the influence the Metropolitan politicians have had and will work hard to make changes that will benefit upstate New York. I will listen to the concerns of the people of the 122nd, listen to their ideas to solve those concerns, go to Albany and find people who will listen to me, and then develop good common sense legislation everyone can live with.
What do you think of the powers given to Gov. Cuomo during the COVID pandemic?
The Governor has had to make some hard decisions to deal with the pandemic and by doing so, he has kept the state opened up to this point. Now it is time he relinquished his executive powers back over to the legislators and let those whom the people have chosen to represent them pass legislation going forward.
How would you go about meeting the state’s energy needs (should we expand nuclear, renewable and/or fossil fuel use?)
I fully support renewable fuel sources in those areas that wish to have it, but do not support forcing it on communities who do not. Wind and solar energy incentives should be available to those who choose to put it into their communities. I do not support fracking under its current method. If a safer, more efficient way of extracting the gas from the shale can be found, I would certainly re-consider my position, but we must protect the ground water table.
Anything you’d like to add?
There is so much more I would like to add, but I’ll try and keep it short. I am a moderate Democrat running in a Republican district; therefore, I am asking that people vote for the person, not the party. I am not going to lie to the people and tell them I have all the answers because I do not: no one does. What I will promise the people is this: I will listen to their concerns and their ideas to solve those concerns. I will take them back to Albany and find people on both sides of the aisle who will listen to me and implement those ideas by passing good, common sense legislation. I have been a public servant all my life and hope to continue serving the people of the 122nd Assembly District.
