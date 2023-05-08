The Delaware County Department of Public Works will close county Route 18 in the town of Stamford to through traffic at 7 a.m. daily May 16 to 18, to replace a large culvert pipe. The road will be closed between Rich Road and county Route 5. The road will be opened by the end of the day each day, according to a media release.
The pipe is 6,000 feet north of Rich Road and 200 feet south of the intersection with County Route 5.
Drivers should use alternate routes, the release said.
