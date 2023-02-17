A lot of public officials treat public information as if it’s their private property. We see that a lot in this business.
With very few exceptions, the public has a right to see documents related to the function of local and state governments. Also with very few, clearly defined, exceptions, people have the right to be in the room when governing bodies are discussing public business.
Too often, though, elected officials or their appointed bureaucrats will refuse to release a document, or meet in an improperly closed session for no reason other than they don’t want people to know what they’re up to.
I was glad to see one group working to change that this week, even if I’m not optimistic about its chances.
Paul Wolf, an attorney and president of the New York Coalition For Open Government, submitted testimony to the state Senate and Assembly committees reviewing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed state budget, calling for more transparency in government, and funding for enforcement of laws regarding open meetings and freedom of information.
In his testimony, Wolf said, “We have an open government crisis in New York state.”
He noted that, when Kathy Hochul became governor, she promised a “new era of transparency,” but that she did not say anything about it in her recent budget address or propose any money or legislation to support it.
Wolf said his coalition is the only entity measuring compliance with the Open Meetings Law and the Freedom of Information Law in the state and, over the past several years, “every monitoring report we have done has documented large-scale non-compliance with open government laws.”
He cited a report documenting 20 randomly selected local governments across the state during 2022. Among the findings:
72% of towns did not post meeting documents online, as required by law.
25% of towns did not post meeting minutes or recordings online, as required by law.
39% of counties failed to acknowledge a FOIL request within five business days, as required by law.
28% of counties never acknowledged the coalition’s FOIL request.
65% of county boards of elections did not respond to emails or telephone calls seeking information.
73% of election boards failed to acknowledge a FOIL request within five business days, as required by law.
Wolf said, and I agree, the state should increase funding to the state Committee On Open Government.
“The NY State Committee on Open Government is a great resource for information but the the Committee does not have any enforcement power and limited staff resources,” he said. “The state’s lack of commitment to open government is clear when the resources provided to the Committee are compared to other organizations.”
The committee has a staff of four state-funded employees. “Due to the lack of staff, the Committee does not have the ability to do any proactive monitoring of compliance with the law,” Wolf said. In addition to increasing resources in that office, he called for providing technology grants to local governments to live stream meeting and to train local officials in applying transparency laws correctly.
The training piece is key. Many local officials don’t have bad intent when they refuse to share public information. They just don’t know any better.
But some do know better, and act outside the law because they know it’s unlikely they’ll face consequences. Wolf addressed that problem, too.
He said other states have offices that help citizens challenge recalcitrant local officials in FOIL disputes, and noted, “No entity has the power to enforce New York’s Open Meetings Law. The only recourse a person has in NY is to hire an attorney.”
He cited the example of Massachusetts, where the attorney general has the authority to investigate and to fine government officials who violate the law. Connecticut, he said, has an independent commission with power to address complaints and violations of the law.
“A restructured Committee on Open Government should be provided increased staffing and enforcement powers,” he said.
I’ve had that view for decades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.