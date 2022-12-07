The Rogers Environmental Education Center Board of Directors has hired a Chenango County native to be the center's executive director.
According to a media release, will return from South Florida to lead the Sherburne facility after an international career in climate science and business administration.
“My family has been coming to Rogers for four generations. To see it in such great shape, with an exceptional board and talented staff, excites me beyond words,” Carson said in the release. “We have an incredible opportunity ahead of us.”
The center, now in its seventh decade, includes 600 acres of diverse landscapes, outdoor classrooms and a visitors center. "Rogers provides outstanding environmental education opportunities for its patrons across New York state. With Ellen Rathbone, senior environmental educator, now at the helm of program development, and sound financial footing fortified by ten years of exceptional executive leadership, Rogers is poised for newfound growth," the release said.
John Pumilio, president of the board, said "We are thrilled to announce David's return to Central New York as Rogers Center's Executive Director. We know how valuable Rogers Center is to so many individuals and families throughout our region. With David's proven leadership, wealth of environmental expertise, and rich history of entrepreneurship and business development, we are quite fortunate to welcome David back to our community as Rogers Center's Executive Director.”
Before joining Rogers, Carson built several companies in south Florida following his undergraduate degree in finance and economics, the release said. He later shifted to a career in climate science via the Netherlands, pursuing a master’s degree in Environment and Resource Management at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. There he was instrumental in securing $17M in funding for water governance and climate migration research at the Institute of Water and Climate Risk.
The public is invited to meet Carson and the staff at Rogers’ annual Winter Living Celebration, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 21.
