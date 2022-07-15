The following students at Roxbury Central School were named to the fourth-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Cortnea DeMaio, Payge DeMaio, Gabrielle Garofolo, Myah Johnston, Kerri Anne Moore and Brett Morrison.
High honor: Ryder Albano, Lydia Biruk, Alina Chojnowski, Brianna Cross, Chelsea Curtis, Bryanna Meehan and Ayla Vorisek.
Honor: Brianna Jansen, Theodore Maduri, Steven Martin and Isabella Poniros.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Sophia Needham.
High honor: Maxwell Curtis, Kylie DeMaio and Madison Tobon.
Honor: Kimora Brown, Megan Stock and Albert Vamos.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Tea Mattice, Erin McPherson and Naomi Wehmeir.
High honor: Ivory Biruk, Ryleigh Goodchild, Dennis Slauson and Federico Tobon.
Honor: Damien Fahrenkopf.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Jordan Johnston, Kelly Kalleberg, Logan Vamosy and Lola Weil.
High honor: Johnathan Knapp, Elizabeth Losee and Collin Lyke.
Honor: Christopher Garofolo, Elizabeth Jansen, Gianna Miraglio and Mikayla Wright.
Eighth grade
High honor: Addy Hynes, Jacey O’Donnell and Savannah Pettersen.
Honor: Kendra Balcom, Aurora Stingel and Abigail Zambri.
Seventh grade
Superintendent’s list: Jillian Mosley.
High honor: Alexa DeMaio, Dylan Govendo, Jack Leder, Jessanie Sass and Rhea Wallace.
Honor: Nathan Gardner, Calleigh Porter and Marek Voek.
Sixth grade
Superintendent’s list: Madison Burgwin and Kyle Speenburgh.
High honor: Jada Biruk, Abagail Bonci, Noah Charbonneau, Dominic Grieco, Anthony Miraglio, Benjamin Teran and Sage Trocino.
Honor: Courtney Bussiere, Rori Morse, Erik Pettersen and Bailee Wellman.
Fifth grade
Superintendent’s list: Atticus Idleman, Michaela Tucker and Kaleb Vamosy.
High honor: Lily Aulino, Olivia Bonci, Kimyah Brown, Shane Dionysius and McKinley Porter.
Honor: Johannah Beers, Cydney Bresee, Brayden Hubbard, Carmela Sass and Devon Zambri.
Fourth grade
Superintendent’s list: Madilyn Goodchild, Noelle McLaughlin, Ava Poniros and Hudson Steinfeld.
High honor: Nevaeh Brower, Sophia Carr, Vincent Miraglio and Derek Speenburg.
Honor: Aydin Brooks, Gina Galunas and Levi Potter.
