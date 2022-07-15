The following students at Roxbury Central School were named to the fourth-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Superintendent’s list: Cortnea DeMaio, Payge DeMaio, Gabrielle Garofolo, Myah Johnston, Kerri Anne Moore and Brett Morrison.

High honor: Ryder Albano, Lydia Biruk, Alina Chojnowski, Brianna Cross, Chelsea Curtis, Bryanna Meehan and Ayla Vorisek.

Honor: Brianna Jansen, Theodore Maduri, Steven Martin and Isabella Poniros.

11th grade

Superintendent’s list: Sophia Needham.

High honor: Maxwell Curtis, Kylie DeMaio and Madison Tobon.

Honor: Kimora Brown, Megan Stock and Albert Vamos.

10th grade

Superintendent’s list: Tea Mattice, Erin McPherson and Naomi Wehmeir.

High honor: Ivory Biruk, Ryleigh Goodchild, Dennis Slauson and Federico Tobon.

Honor: Damien Fahrenkopf.

Ninth grade

Superintendent’s list: Jordan Johnston, Kelly Kalleberg, Logan Vamosy and Lola Weil.

High honor: Johnathan Knapp, Elizabeth Losee and Collin Lyke.

Honor: Christopher Garofolo, Elizabeth Jansen, Gianna Miraglio and Mikayla Wright.

Eighth grade

High honor: Addy Hynes, Jacey O’Donnell and Savannah Pettersen.

Honor: Kendra Balcom, Aurora Stingel and Abigail Zambri.

Seventh grade

Superintendent’s list: Jillian Mosley.

High honor: Alexa DeMaio, Dylan Govendo, Jack Leder, Jessanie Sass and Rhea Wallace.

Honor: Nathan Gardner, Calleigh Porter and Marek Voek.

Sixth grade

Superintendent’s list: Madison Burgwin and Kyle Speenburgh.

High honor: Jada Biruk, Abagail Bonci, Noah Charbonneau, Dominic Grieco, Anthony Miraglio, Benjamin Teran and Sage Trocino.

Honor: Courtney Bussiere, Rori Morse, Erik Pettersen and Bailee Wellman.

Fifth grade

Superintendent’s list: Atticus Idleman, Michaela Tucker and Kaleb Vamosy.

High honor: Lily Aulino, Olivia Bonci, Kimyah Brown, Shane Dionysius and McKinley Porter.

Honor: Johannah Beers, Cydney Bresee, Brayden Hubbard, Carmela Sass and Devon Zambri.

Fourth grade

Superintendent’s list: Madilyn Goodchild, Noelle McLaughlin, Ava Poniros and Hudson Steinfeld.

High honor: Nevaeh Brower, Sophia Carr, Vincent Miraglio and Derek Speenburg.

Honor: Aydin Brooks, Gina Galunas and Levi Potter.

Tags

Trending Video