Congressman Pat Ryan, D-Saugerties, a West Point graduate who served two combat tours in Iraq, was appointed Wednesday to the House Armed Services Committee, according to a media release from Ryan’s office.
The Armed Services Committee, chaired by Adam Smith, D-Washington, provides oversight of and funding for the Department of Defense, the U.S. Armed Forces and portions of the Department of Energy. Each year, it is tasked with drafting the National Defense Authorization Act, which lays out the annual budget and expenditures of the Department of Defense, the release said.
“When I graduated from West Point eighteen years ago, I took a solemn oath to protect and defend our Constitution and our country — it is my great honor to continue that service as the newest member of the House Armed Services Committee,” Ryan said in the release. “As a combat veteran myself, I am committed to supporting our men and women serving in uniform, reforming military procurement, and strengthening the role Congress must play in military conflict. I look forward to working with my colleagues to preserve and promote America’s security, prosperity and values both at home and abroad.”
Ryan’s 19th District includes Delaware, Otsego and Chenango counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.