State Police announced the arrest of a Schenevus man on charges of possession of child pornography and animal neglect.
State Police at Oneonta Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Troop C Computer Crimes Unit investigated and found that Francesco Carotenuto, 56, was in possession of and promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet, Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska said in an email.
Carotenuto was arrested on Sept. 8, for promoting a sexual performance by a child, a class D felony, and possessing a sexual performance by a child, also a class E felony, Dembinska said.
While at Carotenuto’s residence, troopers observed seven adult dogs who did not have adequate food, water or shelter, she said. The dogs were turned over to the care of the Susquehanna SPCA. Carotenuto was additionally charged with seven counts of New York Agriculture and Market Law of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals, a misdemeanor.
Carotenuto was arraigned at Otsego County Central Arraignment and Processing and remanded to the jail on $20,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond, Dembinska said. His next court date is scheduled at the Maryland Town Court on Sept. 13.
