U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, visited Niagara County on Wednesday to announce his effort to secure federal funds to investigate so-called “swatting” incidents that prompted a lockdown last week at Lockport High School and dozens of other schools across New York state.
During a press conference at Lockport High School, Schumer said he sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, encouraging his office to launch an immediate and full investigation into the “dangerous hoax” that caused law enforcement to waste precious time and resources at a total of 226 schools across New York.
The wave of swatting incidents — the term used for falsely reporting a threat such as an armed person inside a school building — came just days after six people, including three students, were shot and killed inside a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.
“Just days after a mass shooting at a school, it is sick and cruel that somebody would cause panic like this at our Erie and Niagara County schools and hundreds more across upstate New York,” Schumer said. “We need to make sure that every time a call comes into law enforcement that it is a real emergency. Swatting is no joke and the feds have to step up to help curb this disturbing trend before someone gets seriously hurt.”
The false threat leveled at LHS on March 30 is a form of “terrorism,” Mayor Michelle Roman said, citing the trauma inflicted on students and their families. When the threat was received, all Lockport schools, not just the high school, went into lockdown mode, and at the high school, some students reportedly were aware the search was on for an “active shooter.”
According to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, 50 more school districts were swatted on Tuesday.
Schumer told LHS faculty that he is using his “clout” to get the matter “fully investigated,” as well as to allocate $10 million for the FBI to track swatting as a crime. A report should also be forthcoming from the FBI on “the dangers and pervasiveness of these attacks,” according to a press release from Schumer’s office.
“It’s no secret these are hard to track. That’s because these bad actors can use multiple VPNs (Virtual Private Networks), they can use VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol), to hide where their computer is and where they’re calling from,” Schumer said. “And added complications, as law enforcement investigates the issue, this call may have come from overseas. Harder to track, but we have still have the ability to do it once you get the full brunt of the FBI behind you.”
Schumer said he wants the funds in the federal budget this summer. In addition, he said, several grant programs to help protect schools were created under last year’s federal Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
In the meantime, he believes the FBI will prioritize the issue using existing funds and continue to act as a “cyber SWAT team.”
“I’m going to ask them if they can just switch some resources and we’ll fill in the gaps. We need to do this ASAP,” Schumer said. “Once they know the money is in the budget, and usually when the Majority Leader says something’s in the budget, especially this, which is not partisan in any way, they will be helping and moving quickly to help in any way.”
Leads on who perpetrated the mass swattings has been scarce.
“We have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat at this time, but we continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners and are actively investigating these dangerous and criminal threats,” Jeannie McBride, public affairs officer with FBI’s Buffalo office, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott said he supports Schumer’s plan to give $10 million to the FBI to find and prevent future attacks.
“It’s a start,” Abbott said. “It’ll require a lot of time and manpower and that comes with money.”
Abbott said law enforcement will have to monitor sites “24/7,” noting that gaming and social media sites such as Discord delete their servers, leaving no trace. He also said he’d like to see more federal regulations so that records could be kept of what happens on these virtual servers and there’s a trail for investigators to follow.
Schumer spoke frankly about the crime and its consequences for victims, as well as the victimizer.
“One of the best deterrents for crime is knowing you might get caught,” he said. “We don’t want these people, wherever they are, persons, people, sitting there with impunity thinking, ‘they’ll never find me if I keep doing this.’ Once you catch one or two or three, the message gets out. You’re going to get caught.”
Lockport school board president Leslie Tobin said she did not feel good about saying the district had gotten “lucky.”
“No child should have to text their mother or their father or their family and say, ‘if I don’t make it home today, know that I love you,’” she said. The teachers and staff at LHS were “fierce” and “brave” in the face of a nightmare, she added.
“Our first responders were amazing and here in minutes and did not hesitate to walk in to they-didn’t-know-what,” Tobin said. “But they did it, and they’ve done everything we’ve asked them to. Now it’s time to do what they’re asking and make sure this never happens in another school. Make sure this never happens to another family and make sure every child gets to go home to their family every day.”
