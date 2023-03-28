The Boy Scouts of America displayed camaraderie as they used first aid skills on real-life scenarios.
The region’s annual First Aid Meet hosted by the Leatherstocking Council BSA was held at the Chase Gym on SUNY Oneonta’s campus on March 17.
Becky Leidy, first aid meet committee member, said that 22 junior and senior teams attended the event, totaling about 110 Scouts in all. Leidy said that as it’s a council wide event, there were teams from almost near Albany to Sidney.
Junior teams were aged 13 and younger and senior teams were aged 14 and older.
She said there are five Scouts on each team and one judge for each team. Teams were given three scenarios that got progressively more difficult. Teams got two minutes to discuss the scenario, and 10 minutes to complete it. Each team was judged on its performance. The judges rotated to a new team after each exercise. There were first, second and third place winners for each division.
Leidy said, “It teaches kids how to work together as a team. It gives them skills, first aid skills, and is confidence building.”
Bruce Van Houten, Leatherstocking Council Committee member, said he’s been involved in the event since 1990 and he does it for the kids. He said the Scouts really don’t understand how much knowledge they get until an accident happens, and it all comes back.
He said the scenarios change every year. He said the simulated injuries are based on real things that can happen, sprained ankles and heat exhaustion, “even in the winter.” He said the Scouts need to be prepared.
Chuck Whitman, Scoutmaster of Troop 501 of Esperance, said the Scouts take the first aid training very seriously and have a really good time. He said, “We teach them as much as we can, as best as we can.” He said that when they’re out there in “God’s country” anything can happen.
Frances Corkery, 14, of Troop 316 of Otego, said it was her second time attending the event. She said she enjoys the competition and learning different methods for treating different injuries.
Tyler Vasta, 13, of Troop 50, of Jefferson, said he enjoys, “seeing what we’ve demonstrated, reflecting on how good of a job we’ve done.”
In the junior division, teams from Troop 58 of Framingham and Troop 316 of Otego came in first, Troop 23 of Oneonta came in second and Troop 50 (of Jefferson came in third. For the senior division, a team from Troop 56 of Lawyersville took first place, Troop 99 of Sidney was second and another team from Troop 56 of Lawyersville took third place.
According to information provided by the council, council members spent the time and effort teaching skills to the Scouts so that if they ever do need to use them, they will remember what they’ve learned and use them to render aid. Scouts were reminded of two recent instances during the meet.
Whitman said that they plan to have the event again next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.