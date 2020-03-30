State Sen. James L. Seward, R–Milford, announced he and his wife, Cindy, have tested positive for COVID-19.
The senator was tested at Albany Medical Center where he continues to receive treatment. He was diagnosed with a mild case of the virus and is expected to make a full and complete recovery, according to a media release. He will be released from the hospital shortly and will remain under quarantine at home.
His wife, who was tested at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, is also suffering from a mild case of the virus and is quarantined at home, the release said.
Seward's Oneonta office will remain closed. Constituents in need of assistance can email seward@nysenate.gov or call 518-455-3131.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.