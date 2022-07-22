Last month, a historic decision by the Supreme Court was released in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization opinion, which officially overturned Roe v. Wade, declaring the federally protected right to abortion to be unconstitutional. It effectively sent the decision as to whether more than 167 million American women were entitled to an abortion back to the states.
Within the final opinion of the Court, most justices agreed “to ensure that our decision is not misunderstood or mischaracterized, we emphasize that our decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right. Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”
However, Justice Clarence Thomas argues, “In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process presidents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.” He goes on to state “we have a duty to “correct the error” established in those precedents.”
The precedents being referred to protect the rights of a married person to obtain contraceptives; the right to engage in private, consensual sexual acts; and the right to same-sex marriage (respectively).
While the opinion voiced by Thomas was not expressed by the majority, his words have set off alarm bells across the country — and rightfully so.
To head off any future court decision which might eliminate these protections, the U.S. House of Representatives has pulled together to pass the Respect for Marriage act with bipartisan support. The bill passed 267-157, with 47 Republicans joining all Democrats in voting in favor of the bill.
We applaud those who voted in favor and question the motives of those who did not.
The Respect for Marriage act would effectively repeal the Defense of Marriage act which, while currently unenforceable thanks to previous Supreme Court decisions, is still on the books. If the decisions reached in cases like Obergefell v. Hodges are overturned, the Defense of Marriage act would by default question the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages everywhere.
The bill faces an uphill battle in the evenly split Senate. It is a fairly safe assumption all 50 Senate Democrats will vote in favor of the bill, but a 60-vote majority is needed for the legislation to pass over a probable filibuster.
We agree with the sentiments expressed by the Office of Management and Budget stating, “No person should face discrimination because of who they are or whom they love, and every married couple in the United States deserves the security of knowing that their marriage will be defended and respected.”
As the bill advances to the Senate, it is our hope Republicans and Democrats alike can put aside politics and hate, and approach the decision with a sense of decency and compassion all people deserve.
For what it’s worth, we vote yea.
