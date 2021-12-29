The following are the senior-meals menus for the period Dec. 29 to Jan. 7 from the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
Wednesday, Dec. 29: Hamburger cabbage casserole, green beans, corn, pineapple tidbits.
Thursday, Dec. 30: Breaded fish with tartar sauce, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, sherbet.
Monday, Jan. 3: Lasagna, tossed salad, garlic roll. strawberry ice cream.
Tuesday, Jan. 4: Chicken curry with coconut and pineapple on rice, carnival cookie.
Wednesday, Jan. 5: Tuna noodle casserole, peas, green beans, mandarin oranges.
Thursday, Jan. 6: Roast pork with gravy, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, pudding.
Friday, Jan. 7: Philly cheeseburger with onions on a bun, carrot-raisin salad, potato salad, pears.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to county residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
