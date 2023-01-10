Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the period Jan. 11 to 18, will be:
Wednesday: Jan. 11: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, vanilla ice cream.
Thursday, Jan. 12: Omelet, hash browns, sausage patty muffin, fruit cup.
Friday, Jan. 13: Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, country vegetable blend, mandarin oranges.
Monday, Jan. 16: Seasoned baked fish, seasoned noodles, spinach, chocolate pudding.
Tuesday, Jan. 17: Lasagna, tossed salad, garlic roll, pears.
Wednesday, Jan. 18: Macaroni and cheese, fish on a bun, stewed tomatoes, frosted birthday cake.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
