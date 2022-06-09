Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of June 13 to 17 will be:
Monday, June 13: Pasta with meatballs, cauliflower, garlic roll, strawberry ice cream.
Tuesday, June 14: Spanish rice, corn bread, green beans, tropical fruit cup.
Wednesday, June 15: Hamburger deluxe with tomato, lettuce, onion; pasta salad, peanut butter cookie.
Thursday, June 16: Roast pork with gravy, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, frosted cake.
Friday, June 17: Egg bake, sausage patty, fruited muffin, has browns, fresh fruit.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
