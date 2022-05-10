The following are the senior meals menus for the period May 11 to 18, from the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
Wednesday, May 11
Fish on bun, macaroni and cheese, Japanese blend vegetables, fresh fruit.
Thursday, May 12
Chicken Parmesan, rotini pasta in sauce, tossed salad, sherbet.
Friday, May 13
Salsa omelet, sausage links, potato casserole, broccoli, pears.
Monday, May 16
Pork chops, stuffing, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday, May 17
Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, Apple Brown Betty.
Wednesday, May 18
Sliced turkey with gravy, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, chocolate ice cream.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to county residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
