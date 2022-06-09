Bus chartered for Adirondack cruise
SIDNEY — Tri-County Seniors will sponsor a charter bus for a two-hour cruise with lunch aboard the Lac du Saint Sacrement on Lake George on Thursday, July 14. The boat is accessible and equipped with rest rooms, a snack and cocktail bar.
The per-person cost for the trip is $110 and must be received no later than June 17. Call Carol at 607-563-8065 for more information and to reserve seats.
Checks should be made out to Tri-County Senior Center and mailed to P.O. Box 275, Sidney, NY 13838 and should include a Sidney or Oneonta pick up location.
Coach chartered to see ‘David’ on stage
ONEONTA — Seats remain available for a Hale Transportation motorcoach trip to Strasburg, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Aug. 23, departing from Oneonta.
According to a media release, passengers will have lunch and see a stage production of the legendary Bible story “David.”
The cost of the day-trip is $190 per person.
Call Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054 for more information and to make reservations.
Payment, due by July 5, may be mailed to Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
