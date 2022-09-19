Office for Aging to offer tai chi
Otsego County Office for the Aging will offer the Tai Chi for Arthritis series at two area locations this fall.
Tai Chi is described as an ancient Chinese practice that combines slow movements with deep breathing. Medical studies have indicated that Tai Chi can reduce pain and increase flexibility for individuals with arthritis as well as prevent falls by older adults.
The twice weekly, eight-week course is available to individuals 60 and older.
There is no fee, but voluntary, confidential contributions will be accepted.
From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 26, participants will meet in the multipurpose room at the old Cherry Valley School at 2 Genesee St. in Cherry Valley.
A series will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Oct. 5, in the library at Worcester-Schenevus Library at 168 Main St. in Worcester.
Preregistration is required and a commitment to a minimum of 11 of the 16 sessions is necessary.
Call the Office for the Aging at 607-547-4232 for more information and to register.
The program has been made possible through the state Department of Health’s Older Adult Fall Prevention Program and is supported by Title III D of the Older Americans Act and other state and local funding.
