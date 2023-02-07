Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.