The Otsego County Office for the Aging has scheduled a five-part series of presentations focused on “Planning for Successful Aging.”
Each presentation will begin at 4 p.m. in the Emergency Services classroom at the Meadows office complex at 140 County Highway 33W in Phoenix Mills.
According to a media release, the first presentation will be Funeral Preplanning on Tuesday, Feb. 21, hosted by the Leatherstocking Chapter of the NYS Funeral Directors Association.
The Importance of Establishing Advanced Directives will follow on Feb. 28, hosted by the Legal Aid Society of Mid-NY.
How to Have the Hard Talk with Loved Ones will be hosted by Helios Care on March 7.
Programs Available to Age in Place at Home will be hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association and OFA on March 14.
The series will end with Estate Planning on March 21, hosted by the Coutlee law office.
Call 607-547-4232 or email nyconnects@otsegocounty. com for more information and to register.
