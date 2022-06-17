Two recent Daily Star commentaries — Lucia Marsiglio’s on feminism and Victor Gelfuso’s on student debt — gave rise to the following. It will take some reading to get to the “AHA!” moment, but there is one! I promise.
I’ve been thinking a lot lately about community service and cultural exposure — who participates and who doesn’t and why. I’m sure someone has done a dissertation about just this topic. What even constitutes community service? Does it have to be volunteer? For free? I think not.
Elected officials in our small towns often spend much more time solving problems and learning regulations than their small “salaries” reflect. Most do it because they care. And they learn a lot too.
Throughout my childhood we participated in do-good activities through church or school or scouts. We did it because our family did it and because it made us feel good. And I believe that I learned tremendously from those experiences.
I was probably in high school when I learned that my Grandmother Hodge had received an award from the governor for 50 years of making bandages for the Indiana chapter of the American Cancer Society. Yes, those were made from fabric by volunteers! And my Grandpa Shanks was on the cemetery board for more than 50 years.
“Someone has to do it”, they would have said. Those sentiments get internalized by kids. It means something. It is what one does! And we start to model such behavior — not for recognition but because it needs to be done. The Golden Rule had a huge influence on me. If I was hungry, I would want someone to feed me.
So, my sister and I did all kinds of “sweet things” like putting May flowers in little hand made paper cones that we hung on the doors of the old people living in our neighborhood. We sang in nursing homes. We helped tomato pickers from Central or South America when their temporary shacks flooded.
In the early ‘60s, girls did not have organized sports. We were not encouraged to attend college. We couldn’t join the service. My sister graduated from high school in 1959 and I in 1962. The cultural change that occurred in the U.S. between those years was tremendous!
All I really wanted to do was to get out and “see the world.” But how was that to happen? I left Indiana two weeks after high school graduation.
Those were the years when HS grads could find work and survive. The days of big government with open doors — open racially and for women — continued what WWII had started. It created opportunity!
In retrospect, it’s no big surprise that when John Kennedy said “Ask not….” I HEARD HIM! Peace Corps had my name on it !
That program, vibrant for more than 50 years. It came to a close when COVID hit, though several volunteers continued to stay in touch with their host country programs and the friends they’d made there. I can imagine how hard it must have been to leave projects that one had worked so hard to create and/or sustain. Peace Corps is again accepting applications and I would encourage curious people to check out their website. What a difference from when I applied! Now one must be able to DO something and actually have some experience and, usually, college.
What I thought I would get from Peace Corps, I certainly got.
But what I did not, at age 19, give a thought to was the lasting influence of the experience.
For two years I lived on Mindanao, the southernmost large island of the Philippine Republic. South of monsoon rains and typhoons, the temperature was nearly always 85 or so. I taught English as a second language and ran the local Peace Corps regional office as secretary. It was the early days of Peace corps and they accepted me with no college.
My life experience on a farm somehow helped me get in.
President Kennedy and R. Sargent Shriver articulated the goals of Peace Corps: To teach host country nationals about America; to learn about other countries and cultures; and TO BRING BACK KNOWLEDGE OF THE WORLD TO AMERICANS AT HOME.
I was a kid! I worked alongside professional Filipino teachers and community leaders. They liked me because I was an American. GIs had helped them during WWII and thus they helped me. Did they learn anything from me? I seriously doubt it. (Though I taught kids the words to popular American songs. That’s language instruction, right?) But… I made friends. I went on exciting adventures with my generous hosts.
The little kids taught me the local dialect. They laughed and laughed and laughed! And they howled when I sang Filipino songs!
Was I homesick? I’m sure I was. Especially at Christmas. Unlike recent Peace Corps volunteers, we were assigned for two-year stints that allowed for no visits home. No phone calls unless one got to get to Manila. Perhaps a Telex. I called home twice in two years and never once saw anyone from home. I did see other volunteers occasionally. Imagine, no email!
But the letters! Mom and my sister wrote to me every week. I got letters from friends. I learned that high school friends were fighting in Viet Nam — I learned where that was! But what really surprised me were the letters from my grandparents and from my uncles! I believe my uncles wrote to me because they had all been in World War II and actually FELT the value of letters and the love they conveyed! I will be forever grateful for each letter, each light weight aerogram.
Peace Corps provided us with book lockers, reading material and a battery-operated tape recorder. My sister sent me tapes of her first child — my first niece — born just after I left the country. Those tapes consisted of my sister saying, “say, Hi, Joni,” say “bye bye, Joni!” And Joni responding with heavy breathing. A full hour of that. A hoot.
I was like a sponge, soaking up so much NEW. Funny and weird and scary things happened. I pondered the culture, trying to translate actions to something familiar to me. How could the Filipinas always look so beautiful? Why did their feet always look clean with polished nails when they wore sandals? My feet were always dusty and filthy. Their hair was not frizzy like mine even though we lived in the same humidity. I looked ratty all the time. But I learned to eat a LOT of rice and enjoy it. I learned to respectfully accept being serenaded. I learned that prostitutes registered and were legal and had monthly hospital health checks at no charge.
I began to slowly question what I believed — what I had learned vs what I was seeing. One favorite activity in my beautiful seaside town, was to go to an acceptable bar on the water. There I could buy pearls from the divers who used tiny wooden boats with beautiful, colorful sails. At the bar there was often some American who bought beers for we few volunteers and pried information from us. We knew absolutely nothing about anything, but it was obvious these guys worked for Air America or any other US supported group. Viet Nam was rolling and the U.S. was encouraging the Philippines to join the fight.
Some Volunteers could get Stars and Stripes. Others got I. F. Stone’s Weekly that they shared throughout the islands. Questioning what I read was totally new to me! Actually, reading news was totally new to me!
Remember, I’m 19, living in Asia in a barrio and it is 1964, ‘65 and ‘66. I’m seeing that while the training literature taught that Filipino men run the culture, I’m seeing that women run the businesses (and run their men as well). I see that the Muslim citizens of our island travel to Mecca and worship openly — seemingly without any conflict from the Catholic majority — though The Manila Times and other press taught religious hostility.
We read that Communist Huks were throughout the country and ready to “take down democracy.” Never met one the entire time I was there.
When my two years were over, I returned to the U.S. via every country I could get to as Pan Am offered Peace Corps volunteers tickets that allowed for limitless stops. I visited Beirut, Lebanon. It was an incredibly beautifully beach town and great center of learning. I stayed in Tehran, Iran for more than a week, just to eat their delicious food and visit the museums. The women, at that time in western garb, shared so much knowledge. Many I met were college grads and spoke multiple languages.
In Germany, the concentration camps reinforced my reading of “Man’s Inhumanity to Man” that had been in that Peace Corps book locker.
Now comes the “AHA!” moment. In Holland, in addition to the tulips and the red light district and Anne Frank’s house, I experienced pubs. I say experienced because one doesn’t just go there to eat or to have great beer. The youth in the pub invited me to sit with them and to interchange thoughts!
You know that for me to remember this after 56 years, these moments are carved in my brain. Those people were MY age. But THEY KNEW STUFF. They grilled me on Viet Nam and my views, on U.S. race relations and policies, on capitalism and how it perpetuates poverty and “the great divide” in the U.S. They disagreed with me and with each other. They quoted historians, experts, public officials.
I learned more from 1964 to 1966 than ever in my life. I learned that there is much to be learned from other cultures, other countries, other religions perhaps, other economic systems. We are NOT the experts in everything.
We should read opposing views. We should THINK. I want Mr. Gelfuso and Ms. Marsiglio and other young people to travel as soon as it is possible. Perhaps they already have. It will challenge and/or reinforce current views.
Travel! See how other countries do things. Examine new ways of doing things. Get outside your comfort zone.
Kathy Mario lives in Delhi.
