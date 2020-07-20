Chenango County reported a seventh COVID-related death this morning.
It is the 19th coronavirus-related death reported in the four-county area.
Delaware County has reported six deaths; Otsego has listed five and Schoharie has reported one.
The total number of confirmed cases grew by eight over the weekend, with four cases new cases reported in Chenango this morning and four in Otsego on Sunday. The total number of cases in the four-county region is now at 421.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.