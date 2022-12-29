An area village is among the 25 municipalities receiving a piece of more than $11 million in state funding for environmental projects.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced that the state Department of Environmental Conservation's Climate Smart Communities Grant program is awarding more than $11.6 million to municipalities across the state. Funding "helps municipalities afford projects that will often save taxpayer dollars over the long term while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions and helping communities adapt to the ongoing impacts of climate change, including reducing flood risk, relocating or retrofitting critical infrastructure, and increasing community resilience to extreme weather," according to a media release from Hochul's office.
"The significant funding under New York's Climate Smart Communities Program is critical in supporting local efforts to protect residents and infrastructure from the effects of climate change," Hochul said. "We continue to see increasingly extreme weather each year and these grants help empower locally-driven, bold action to help meet New York's ambitious climate goals while setting an example for other municipalities to follow."
Locally, the village of Sharon Springs will receive $500,000 to move its Department of Public Works garage, currently within a 100-year floodplain, to a site near the existing water treatment facility. The DPW building sustained substantial damage in larger flooding events and is prone to nuisance flooding, the release said. A new, energy-efficient garage with LED lighting and a geothermal heating system will be built. The existing building will be demolished, and the site converted to greenspace as an expansion of an adjacent park.
Established in 2016, the Climate Smart Communities Grant Program is a competitive 50/50 matching grant program for municipalities to implement projects focused on climate change adaptation and greenhouse gas mitigation, the release said. Project types also include certain planning and assessment projects that are part of a strategy to achieve Climate Smart Communities certification.
The program also supports the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which requires New York to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 85 percent from 1990 levels by 2050. Since the Climate Smart Communities Grant Program's inception, DEC has awarded more than $50 million to municipalities in support of local climate mitigation and adaptation projects, the release said. More information about the grant program is available on the DEC website.
DEC Commissioner Seggos said, "These Climate Smart Communities recognized today are powerful examples of what municipalities and local leaders can do to reduce pollution and protect residents from severe weather and the consequences of our changing climate. Governor Hochul recognizes the severity of the climate challenges before us and these substantial grants support New York State's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and helping all cities, towns, and villages, especially environmental justice communities, become stronger and more resilient."
