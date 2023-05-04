An inmate in Delaware County's jail is accused of using fabric from clothing to fabricate a rope.
Sheriff Craig S. DuMond said in A Thursday media release that Dakota Mann, 21, of Walton, was charged with several crimes, including a felony, after a search of his cell Tuesday.
According to the release, corrections officers and investigators found a hand-made braided rope concealed inside of a garment assigned to Mann. A further search "revealed that Mann had intentionally ripped other assigned garments into smaller strips and used the strips to braid the rope," the release said.
In addition to the contraband issue, an investigation revealed that Mann had violated an order of protection issued by Walton Village Court by contacting a protected party from within the jail 132 times during April, the release said.
Mann was charged on May 3 with one count of first-degree promoting prison contraband, a class D felony; one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief; and one count of second-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in town of Delhi Court and returned to jail on $10,000 bail in connection with a previous criminal contempt charge, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.