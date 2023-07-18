Rebecca A. Perry, 30, of Laurens, was arrested and charged with felony first-degree reckless endangerment after state police investigated a report of shots fired Monday, July 10.
Aga Dembinska, New York State Police Troop C public information officer, said via email Tuesday, July 11 that troopers from Oneonta were dispatched to the 400 block of New Road in Laurens shortly after 2 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.
Neighbors in the area called 911 after observing a woman, who state police identified as Perry, on her porch holding a rifle. The exact address of the incident was not disclosed by state police.
Troopers gave Perry verbal commands to exit the residence with her hands up.
A rifle was recovered at the scene. The brand of rifle was not disclosed by state police.
No injuries were reported.
Perry was processed by State Police at Oneonta and then transported to Otsego County Central Arraignment and Processing and released on her own recognizance.
The next court date is scheduled for July 19 in Laurens Town Court.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by members of the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department.
Perry is the sister of Kevin A. Perry, 28, who was convicted of second-degree murder in 2018 in the deaths of their parents, Timothy A. Perry and Solveig Perry.
