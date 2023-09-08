SIDNEY — The Sidney Memorial Public Library is set to host a photography exhibit from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The exhibit will be held in the Smart Community Room at 8 River St. in Sidney.
Join local naturalist and photographer Rick Bunting and discover what inspires and aides him in capturing his stunning nature photographs.
Bunting is Professor Emeritus from the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam where he served as Chair of Music Education and conductor of the renowned Crane Chorus. Previous to his work at Potsdam, he taught at the Bainbridge-Guilford Central School, SUNY Fredonia and Jacksonville University. Since his retirement from teaching, he has devoted a great deal of time to his passion as an amateur naturalist. He enjoys taking pictures of what he sees and sharing them on a regular basis with many friends and in the programs he creates.
Rick’s work will be on display through the month of September. Visitors may stop by anytime the Community Room is not in use.
