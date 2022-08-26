Residents of the Sidney Central School District will head to the polls Sept. 13 to vote on an $8 million capital project.
Sidney Central School District Superintendent Eben Bullock said the project focuses on kids and instruction instead of infrastructure.
“It’s all student-centered,” he said. “It’s awesome to be able to provide for students and not talk infrastructure.”
If approved, the project will create outdoor classrooms at the elementary and junior/senior high school complex, update the fitness center at the school, replace and add a tennis court and add a parking lot near the sports complex.
Bullock said the district set up a red and white tent at the junior/senior high school complex for teachers to use during the pandemic. Earth science and math teachers held classes in the tent regularly.
“The kids loved it,” he said. “It was used every day.”
He said elementary school teachers also held some classes outside during the pandemic, and district personnel looked at places around both buildings to build permanent outdoor classroom space.
According to the presentation about the capital project on the Sidney Central School website, plans for outdoor classroom spaces at the elementary school include an amphitheater and classroom, a classroom inside the bus circle, and a pavilion. Total cost for the classrooms is $1,172,010.
In addition to the outdoor classrooms, the elementary school playground would be removed and replaced with new equipment at a cost of $2,202,933, the presentation said.
The junior/senior high school outdoor classroom would be under a pavilion and cost $190,921, the presentation said.
Other improvements at the junior/senior high school include renovating the fitness room, extending the tennis courts, installing batting cages at the baseball field, upgrading the lighting at the athletic complex and adding a parking lot at the athletic complex, the presentation said.
“The tennis courts are unplayable,” Bullock said. “They are cracked.”
He said the school currently has four tennis courts but sanctioned matches for sectionals require five courts, so the school is adding a tennis court. The tennis courts will be lit at night for community access, he said. The cost of the new tennis courts is estimated to be $793,056, the presentation said.
Bullock said the fitness center is the “most used room of the the school. It’s used after school and throughout the summer.”
The renovations will allow more natural light into the room and the equipment would be updated at a cost of $580,987, the presentation said.
The new batting cages, the updated lighting of the athletic complex fields and the new parking lot is estimated to cost $873,830.
There are some infrastructure improvements planned in the project.
The district plans to repave the area at the bus garage at a cost of $704,939, the proposition said.
The proposition will include repairing foundation cracks, replacing the dehumidification system at the pool, replacing sidewalks and replacing fuel oil tanks and pumps at the junior/senior high school at a cost of $1,219,617.
A school building in Masonville, which the district owns but rents out to Broome Development Center, also needs upgrades to its heating and cooling systems at a cost of $354,011.
“We’re going to remove the underground fuel oil tank and convert to propane heat,” Bullock said.
The vote will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 13.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
