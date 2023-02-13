Sidney residents Amber and Chase Sutliff were recently recognized as the area’s first sister and brother to earn Eagle Scout awards with the Boy Scouts of America.
Following the acceptance into Troop 99 in Sidney, Amber said she wanted to earn the rank of Eagle Scout because her older brother had and “it will look good on applications for colleges and jobs.”
Five years after Chase completed his Eagle Scout project, Amber completed her project, a media release said. Amber said Chase refurbished a park at the end of their street by extending the basketball court, painting equipment and spreading mulch under the swings. Amber said her Eagle Scout project was scraping 60 fire hydrants and painting them red in the town of Sidney, and said the color red signifies the hydrant produces high-pressure water. “They were an eyesore and where a lot of traffic goes by,” she said. “I wanted to make them look better.”
She said she was approved to do the project last winter, but had to wait until it was warm enough to paint before she could complete the project. She encouraged other scouts to obtain their Eagle Scout award because it will “help you learn different things. It’s an accomplishment someone should be proud of.”
She said she changed from being a Girl Scout to a Boy Scout four years ago because there was more opportunity to go camping and participate in other outdoor activities. “It’s always fun,” she said.
Amber worked through the new regulations and fulfilled the requirements of the rank of Eagle Scout in 2022, the release said. Chase was awarded his Eagle Scout rank in 2017. While 22 merit badges are required for the rank, Amber earned 37 and Chase earned 35. During that time, she also earned a first degree black belt in Taekwondo. She continues to be active in the troop as a merit badge counselor.
Amber is a senior at Sidney Central School and attends BOCES in the certified nursing assistant program. She plans on studying nursing in college with the goal of becoming a registered nurse, she said.
Chase earned certificates of competency as an automotive technician with a specialty in high–performance engines after graduating in 2017, the release said. He is employed by Country Club Nissan in Oneonta and, in season, NASCAR.
As further stated in the release, Troop 99 was founded by fathers from St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Sidney in 1961. It is sponsored and hosted by St. Luke’s, the VFW, the Congregational Church, the Methodist Church and now by the American Legion. Meetings are held at 7 p.m., Wednesdays at the Methodist Church and the group camps outdoors 12 months a year.
