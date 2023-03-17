Country music singer and songwriter Hardy is the rebel we need right now. I love Hardy because he’s unapologetically himself — that is a nod to one of his songs, “Unapologetically Country as Hell.” Consider the following lyrics from that song, “You can blame it on my pedigree, but I can’t help my heredity. I’m apologetically country, country as hell.”
As a social justice advocate, and sometimes self proclaimed “Blacktivist,” I love his rebellious nature. The juxtaposition of an NAACP president, who lives and breathes for equity and social justice while being a lover of country music and country concerts shocks some people at first.
I’m not gonna lie, while not overt or often, I’ve seen a confederate flag or two at a country concert. I’ve also heard the chants of “Let’s go Brandon!” a time or two. It was at a Morgan Wallen concert, where that chant had started, but quickly ended when Morgan quipped, “My name’s not Brandon.” Well played, Morgan. But understand where I’m going with that. The country music industry is not terribly diverse and has been known for blatant racism.
But times are changing. The absolute best times I have had while watching live music have been at country music concerts. The folks my husband and I have met have been fun, kind and enjoyable. Just last weekend my husband and I were in New York City for the Hardy concert. We were at the Tick Tock Diner around the corner from the venue, The Hammerstein Ballroom. We struck up a conversation with a group that was going to the concert. We all enjoyed talking about the various concerts we’ve been to.
Later on that night when my husband and I were headed to the concert, we realized that we were going to be in a long line. Fortunately, for us, the new friends we met at the diner, were toward the beginning of the line, and when we passed them, they let us in line. You see, we prefer the pit at concerts. Right up in front of the action. So did our friends. Because we struck up a wonderful conversation at dinner, a kinship was formed and unbeknownst to us, a spot in line later that evening would be saved for us. We waited in that line for a good hour with our new friends. We’ve made quite a few friends this way. and we’ve bumped into them at other concerts too.
Many of Hardy’s songs on his latest album are nods to the nonconformist. In “The Mockingbird and The Crow” he sings of how a musician is groomed to live up to an image created for selling records. He eventually refuses to give in, singing raw and real verses that depict his rebellious nature, “ Well, do that, do this. Unclench your fist. You’re too loud, you are too proud, it won’t work. Well, tell that to 25,000 rednecks with my dumb face on their T-shirt!” How can you not love that?
As an educator I have seen young people struggle with who they are. Or rather, being mocked for who they are. Take my own son for example. He was picked on by his peers for fishing. “Black people don’t fish,” he was told while fishing in our local park. In the moment it really got to him. He eventually embraced all the things that he is — a lover of hip hop, basketball, fishing and the outdoors. He’s grown into a cool adult.
We have family from the city and the country. From New York and Tennessee. We have a diverse background. Truth be told, as I pen this column, I’m forced to reflect on the very fact that perhaps my initial resistance to Country Music was for the same reasons that my own son was picked on for liking fishing. I’m reminded of a conversation with Nashville NAACP leader, Sheryl Guinn. She said that my love for country music doesn’t make me less black. Obviously!
I’ll close with this — being true to one’s self will allow one to feel free, enjoy what life has to offer, and draw folks to you who accept you for who you are. In “Sold Out,” Hardy sings about not selling out to fame, “My last name is a whole lot bigger than I thought it’d be, a lot of things changed, except one thing, ME.” Hardy reminds us to be true, ourselves, and I can get down with that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.