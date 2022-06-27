On the Jan. 6 investigation:
“While AG Merrick Garland’s Justice Department has been loudly criticized for moving slowly with the Jan. 6, 2021 criminal investigation, perhaps Justice has been quietly watching, standing down and standing by.”
On business news:
“In business news, Kellogg’s announces it will split into three divisions. Any chance they’ll be named Snap, Crackle and Pop?”
On abortion:
“As a male, I can honestly say that it is not up to any male to be making any decisions about a woman’s health or body. Who is carrying the child for nine months? A woman! The only exception is that if there is a life or death situation. Until then, it is not for men to make decisions for women.”
