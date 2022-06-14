The South Kortright Central School Board of Education has temporarily filled a void in its leadership.
According to a media release from the school district, the board appointed Catherine (Katy) Barber-Graves as the district’s interim superintendent of schools during a June 13 meeting. Barber-Graves will assume her position on July 1, and continue through early fall, when the district intends to appoint a new superintendent.
Barber-Graves is an alumna of the South Kortright school. She has served in various capacities at several area schools over the years, including ONC BOCES, Stamford, Windham-Ashland-Jewett, Unatego and Jefferson Central School Districts, the release said. Most recently, she spent six years as the superintendent of Sag Harbor Union Free School District on Long Island. She is currently serving as interim principal at ONC BOCES’ Northern Catskills Occupational Center in Grand Gorge.
South Kortright’s superintendent search will continue through the summer, the release said. The board anticipates appointing a new superintendent late this summer for an anticipated Oct. 1 start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.