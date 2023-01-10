Wednesday, Jan. 11 BOYS BASKETBALL
Deposit-Hancock at Afton, 7 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Unatego/Franklin, 7 p.m.
Sidney at Harpursville, 7 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Owego Free Academy, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, 6:30 p.m.
Roxbury at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Greene/Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.
Cooperstown/Milford at Sherburne-Earlville, 6 p.m.
Walton/Delhi at Oneonta, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cooperstown at Dolgeville, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Herkimer, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
Deposit at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.
Sidney at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12 BOYS BASKETBALL
Hunter-Tannersville at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.
Margaretville at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cobleskill-Richmondville at Oneonta, 7:15 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego, 7 p.m.
Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.
Cooperstown at Little Falls, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Greene, 7 p.m.
Morris at Edmeston, 5:30 p.m.
Milford at Franklin, 6:15 p.m.
Worcester at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.
Walton at Harpursville, 7 p.m.
Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Oneonta at Norwich, 6:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Cooperstown at Waterville, 4 p.m.
Sidney at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
New Hartford at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.
