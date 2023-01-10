Wednesday, Jan. 11 BOYS BASKETBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Afton, 7 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 7 p.m.

Edmeston at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Unatego/Franklin, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Harpursville, 7 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Owego Free Academy, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, 6:30 p.m.

Roxbury at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Greene/Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown/Milford at Sherburne-Earlville, 6 p.m.

Walton/Delhi at Oneonta, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cooperstown at Dolgeville, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Herkimer, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Deposit at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

Sidney at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12 BOYS BASKETBALL

Hunter-Tannersville at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.

Margaretville at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cobleskill-Richmondville at Oneonta, 7:15 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego, 7 p.m.

Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.

Cooperstown at Little Falls, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Greene, 7 p.m.

Morris at Edmeston, 5:30 p.m.

Milford at Franklin, 6:15 p.m.

Worcester at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.

Walton at Harpursville, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Oneonta at Norwich, 6:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Cooperstown at Waterville, 4 p.m.

Sidney at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

New Hartford at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video