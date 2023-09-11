Tuesday, Sept. 12
BOYS SOCCER
Roxbury at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
CV-S/SS at Morris, 4:30 p.m.
Gilboa at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Cooperstown at Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 5 p.m.
Jefferson/Stamford at Walton/Downsville, 6:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Delhi, Edmeston/Morris, Sidney at UV/G-MU, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
South Kortright at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.
Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.
Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Edmeston/Morris at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at Stamford/Jefferson, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cooperstown/Milford at Holland Patent, 5 p.m.
Oneonta at Owego Free Academy, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Sidney at Afton/Harpursville, Belden Hill Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Afton/Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Sidney at Oxford, 6 p.m.
Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
RIT at Hartwick, 3:30 p.m.
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
BOYS SOCCER
Sherburne-Earlville at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford at DeRuyter, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cooperstown/Milford at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Mount Markham, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Walton at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Canajoharie, 4:30 p.m.
Dolgeville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 5 p.m.
Unatego at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Owego Free Academy at Oneonta, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Union at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY New Paltz, 6 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Delhi at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
SUNY Oneonta at Utica, 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at Union, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.