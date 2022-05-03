Sports Roundup: Baseball sees lopsided contests

BASEBALL
Gilboa 15, Milford/Laurens 0 (Tuesday, April 26)
Sean Willie’s dominant two-way performance led Gilboa past Milford/Laurens 15-0 on Tuesday.
Willie tossed a one-hitter on the mound while striking out 15 in the win. He also went 5-for-6 with two doubles and an RBI at the plate. Also contributing for Gilboa were Joe Willie (four hits, two RBIs), Jacob Strauch (three hits, two doubles, four RBIs) and Dakota Oliver (two hits, two RBIs).
Martin Thorsland had Milford/Laurens’ only base hit while striking out five batters in two innings of pitching.
Gilboa 15, Milford/Laurens 0 (Tuesday)
G … 242 610 0 — 15 17 4
M/L … 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
G: S. Willie (W)
M/L: DeBoer (L), Sherwood (3), Lawson (4), Thorsland (6)
2B: S. Willie 2 (G), J. Strauch 2 (G), Cipolla (G), J. Willie (G), Oliver (G)
Cooperstown 12, Waterville 4 (Wednesday, April 27)
Cooperstown used a nine-run fifth inning to roll past Waterville 12-4 at home on Wednesday.
Braydon Hascup led the Hawkeyes’ offense, going 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Treston Emerick, Frank Panzarella and Bryson Whitaker all had two hits, with Emerick adding a double and three RBIs and Whitaker driving in two runs.
Ethan Kukenberger, Emerick, Aaron Katz and Frank Panzarella all pitched in the victory for Cooperstown.
Cooperstown 12, Waterville 4 (Wednesday)
W … 101 000 2 — 4 3 2
C … 011 091 X — 12 11 2
W: Pearsall, Patterson (L)
C: Ethan Kukenberger, Treston Emerick (3, W), Aaron Katz (6), Frank Panzarella (7), and Bryson Whitaker
3B: Braydon Hascup (COOP)
2B: Treston Emerick (COOP)
Morris/Edmeston 19, Milford/Laurens 1 (Thursday, April 28)
Morris/Edmeston defeated Milford/Laurens 19-1 on Thursday in Tri-Valley League action. Morris/Edmeston pitcher Ronnie Hickling threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts. J.J. Benjamin, Gavin McEnroe and Preston Graham each drove in an RBI at the plate while Kyle Ough notched a triple and three RBIs.
On the mound for Milford/Laurens, Martin Thorsland, Christian Lawson and Jacob Burkhart combined for 10 strikeouts.
Morris/Edmeston 19, Milford/Laurens 1 (Thursday)
ME … 532 54X X — 19 13 0
ML … 000 01X X — 1 3 5
ME: Ronnie Hickling (W)
ML: Martin Thorsland (L), Lawson (3), Burkhart (5)
3B: Kyle Ough (M/E)
2B: Gavin McEnroe (M/E)
Morris/Edmeston 18, Richfield Springs 2 (Friday, April 29)
Morris/Edmeston defeated Richfield Springs 18-2 in a Tri-Valley League game Friday.
Ronnie Hickling went 3-for-3 and led the way with a double and five RBIs for M/E, while Preston Graham also hit a double and Jon Child had another five RBIs in the win. Both Graham and Child had two base hits.
Asa Dugan led the way on the mound with 11 strikeouts while allowing just three hits.
Austin Bowman hit a triple for Richfield Springs.
Morris/Edmeston 18, Richfield Springs 2 (Friday)
RS … 000 11X X — 2 3 7
M/E … 823 5XX X — 18 14 1
RS: Dunkel (L), Justin Bowman (2) and Austin Bowman
ME: Asa Dugan (W) and Kyle Ough
3B: Austin Bowman (RS)
2B: Ronnie Hickling (M/E), Preston Graham (M/E)
Cooperstown 7, Sauquoit Valley 0 (Friday, April 27)
Pitching lifted Cooperstown to a 7-0 victory over Sauquoit Valley at home on Friday.
Treston Emerick earned the win after striking out five and allowing just three hits and one walk in five-and-two-thirds innings. Liam Ford pitched the final inning-and-a-third to preserve the shutout.
At the plate, Braydon Hascup had a triple while Frank Panzarella drove in two runs.
Cooperstown 7, Sauquoit Valley 0 (Friday)
SV … 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
C … 030 004 X — 7 4 1
SV: Miller (L), Perry (6), and Farrel
C: Treston Emerick (W), Liam Ford (6), and Emerson Toulson
3B: Braydon Hascup (Coop)
Cooperstown 11, Adirondack 2 (Saturday, April 30)
The Hawkeyes traveled to Adirondack on Saturday and came away with an 11-2 victory.
Kalen Dempsey had a great day on the mound, striking out eight batters in six innings while allowing just one walk.
At the plate, Liam Ford and Braydon Hascup each had three base hits while Ethan Kukenberger had two hits of his own.
Bailey Glearmay went 2-for-3 for Adirondack.
Cooperstown (5-2 overall, 4-1 league) will be at Westmoreland on Wednesday.
Cooperstown 11, Adirondack 2 (Saturday)
C … 430 200 2 — 11 13 0
A … 000 200 0 — 2 4 6
C: Kalen Dempsey (W), Ethan Kukenberger, and Emerson Toulson
A: Max Weiler (L), and Colin White
SOFTBALL
Laurens 12, Richfield Springs 11 (Tuesday, April 26)
Laurens scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning to defeat Richfield Springs 12-11 at home in Tri-Valley League softball action on Tuesday.
Brooke Mann led the Leopards’ offense with three hits including a double. Gabby Andrades also had three hits in the win.
Mann was the winning pitcher, striking out nine and allowing six walks and six hits.
Molly Bobnick went 2-for-4 with a home run to lead Richfield Springs. Kalen Burnhart struck out six in the loss.
Laurens 12, Richfield Springs 11 (Tuesday)
RS … 430 031 0 — 11 6 2
L … 040 620 X — 12 10 4
RS: Kalen Burnhart (L), and Maggie Worobey 6 ks, 5 bbs
L: Brooke Mann (W), and Kendra Dunham 9 ks, 6 bbs
HR: Molly Bobnick (RS)
2B: Brooke Mann (L)
Milford 6, Morris/Edmeston 3 (Wednesday, April 27)
The Milford softball team scored all six of its runs in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s 6-3 home victory against Morris/Edmeston.
Leeanna West struck out 12 batters in the win for Milford while also notching a double at the plate.
West, Delaney Maison, Kaitlyn Finch and Lexi Sutphin all had two hits for the Wildcats.
Hannah Wist recorded five strikeouts on the mound for Morris/Edmeston.
Milford 6, Morris/Edmeston 3 (Wednesday)
M/E … 101 000 1 — 3 4 2
M … 000 006 X — 6 9 2
M/E: Hannah Wist (L), Abby Bateman
M: Leeanna West (W), and Bella Garlic and McKenna Buriello
2B: Leeanna West (M)
Schenevus 25, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 3 (Thursday, April 28)
The Dragons downed CVS/SS 25-3 on Thursday, using a 14-run fourth inning to pull away for the win.
Kelsey Burton earned the win on the mound for Schenevus, allowing just two walks and three hits in five innings.
Schenevus 25, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 3 (Thursday)
CVS/SS … 300 00X X — 3 1 3
Schen … 227 (14)XX X — 25 5 2
CVS/SS: Mia Dubben (L), and Lydia Lusk
Schen: Kelsey Burton (W), and Sam Osborne
Morris/Edmeston 14, Richfield Springs 4 (Friday, April 29)
Morris/Edmeston defeated Richfield Springs 14-4 in Friday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Hannah Wist performed well on the mound and at the plate for Morris/Edmeston, going 2-for-3 with a homer, a double and two RBIs while pitching all seven innings and racking up 11 strikeouts.
Hailey Lund, meanwhile, went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, a triple and a double in the win.
Molly Bobnick led Richfield Springs by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Morris/Edmeston 14, Richfield Springs 4 (Friday)
RS … 200 010 1 — 4 11 2
M/E … 145 040 X — 14 7 1
RS: K. Barnhart (L)
M/E: H. Wist (W)
HR: H. Wist (M/E)
3B: H. Lund (M/E)
2B: H. Wist (M/E), H. Lund (M/E), J. Walling (M/E), K. Barnhart 2 (RS), C. Furner (RS)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 18, Charlotte Valley 14 (Saturday, April 30)
CVS/SS defeated Charlotte Valley 18-14 in a non-league game on Saturday.
Mia Dubben struck out seven on the mound to earn the win for CVS/SS. Offensive efforts for CVS/SS were led by Lydia Lusk, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple, Emma Whiteman with two triples, and Alyssa Rockwell, who went 4-for-5.
For Charlotte Valley, Natalie Amadon, Lila Ward and Sequoia Boynton had two hits each.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 18, Charlotte Valley 14 (Saturday)
CV … 620 024 0 — 14 3 2
CVS/SS … 313 (11)00 X — 18 15 4
CV: Brinlee Wright (L) and Abbey Vroman
CVS/SS: Mia Dubben (W) and Lydia Lusk
HR: Lydia Lusk (CVS/SS)
3B: Emma Whiteman 2 (CVS/SS), Lydia Lusk (CVS/SS)
2B: Cendra Crawford (CVS/SS), B Wright (CV)
TENNIS
Cooperstown 4, Hamilton 1 (Thursday, April 28)
The Cooperstown tennis team earned a 4-1 home victory against Hamilton on Thursday.
Gunter Weldon and Justin Wolfe each won their singles matches, with Weldon notching a 6-0, 6-0 victory in first singles.
Cooperstown won both of its doubles matches thanks to the play of Liam and Aidan Spencer, and Addison Lewis and Ashlyn Wolfe.
Cooperstown 4, Hamilton 1 (Thursday)
Singles: Gunter Weldon (Coop) def. Bergen Linden 6-0, 6-0; Justin Wolfe (Coop) def. Ethan Hanmer 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); Mike Mansfield (H) def. Alexis Wolfe 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Liam Spencer and Aidan Spencer (Coop) def. AnXin Zheng and Noa Stahlberg 6-0, 6-0; Addison Lewis and Ashlyn Wolfe (Coop) def. Lilly Woods and Sam Larson 6-2, 6-2
Cooperstown 4, Mount Markham 1 (Friday, April 29)
The Cooperstown tennis team went on the road Friday and defeated Mount Markham 4-1.
Winning in singles for the Hawkeyes were Addison Lewis and Luca Gardener-Olesen. The doubles team of Aidan and Liam Spencer also notched a victory. Cooperstown earned a point by forfeit as Mount Markham had no first singles player.
Cooperstown 4, Mount Markham 1 (Friday)
Singles: Gunter Weldon (Coop) won by forfeit; Addison Lewis (Coop) def. Dani Williams 6-0, 6-1; Luca Gardener-Olesen (Coop) def. Aubrey Hartman 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Aidan Spencer and Liam Spencer (Coop) def. Owen Allen and Bryant Denza 6-0, 6-0; Abbie Ainslie and Madeline Briggs (MM) def. Ashlyn Wolfe and Natalie Hanson 3-6, 7-6 (7-0), 7-6 (7-5)
