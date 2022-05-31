BASEBALL
Adirondack 15, Cooperstown 2 (Tuesday, May 24)
The Cooperstown baseball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday with a 15-2 loss to Adirondack in the first round of the Section III Class C Tournament.
Adirondack scored 12 runs in the first inning to pull away from the Hawkeyes. Treston Emerick went 2-for-2 with two doubles to lead the Cooperstown offense.
Cooperstown ended the season with a record of 10-7.
Adirondack 15, Cooperstown 2 (Tuesday)
A … (12)10 100 1 — 15 11 2
C … 000 020 1 — 2 5 4
A: Collins (W), White (4), and Sanford
C: Treston Emerick (L), Liam Ford (1), Kalen Dempsey (4), Ethan Kukenberger (6), and Emerson Toulson
HR: Khouri (A)
2B: Treston Emerick 2 (Coop), White 2 (A), Gleasman 2 (A)
SOFTBALL
Schenevus 6, Milford 4 (Tuesday, May 24)
A clutch base hit by Amber Burton helped the Schenevus softball team defeat Milford 6-4 on Tuesday in the Section IV Class D Quarterfinals.
With the score tied 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Burton, who went 2-for-3, came up with a two-run single that gave the Dragons the lead for good.
Kelsey Burton picked up the win for Schenevus, registering 10 strikeouts. Serenity Hopkins, meanwhile, went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
For Milford, Leeanna West went 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Bella Garlick went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Schenevus 6, Milford 4 (Tuesday)
M … 010 300 0 — 4 7 1
S … 112 002 X — 6 9 2
M: Leeanna West (L), and Bella Garlick
S: Kelsey Burton (W), and Sam Osborne
Cooperstown 6, Fabius-Pompey 1 (Tuesday, May 24)
The Lady Hawkeyes got contributions from up and down the lineup in Tuesday’s 6-1 win over Fabius-Pompey in the first round of the Section III Class C Tournament.
Katie Crippen led the way with three doubles and an RBI. Danielle Seamon had two hits including a double plus two RBIs, Jeana Geertgens and Bella Reich each had two hits, and Geertgens and Savannah Kirkby each drove in a run.
Pulaski 2, Cooperstown 0 (Thursday, May 26)
The Cooperstown softball team fell to Pulaski 2-0 on Thursday at home in the Section III Class C Quarterfinals.
Danielle Seamon collected six strikeouts on the mound while allowing just the two runs. Katie Crippen’s double represented the lone base hit of the game for the Hawkeyes.
Cooperstown finished the season with an overall record of 17-2.
