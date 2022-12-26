BOYS BASKETBALL
Clinton 48, Cooperstown 46 (Thursday, Dec. 22)
The Cooperstown boys nearly pulled off a double-digit comeback on Thursday but couldn’t overcome some cold shooting in the first half of a 48-46 loss to Clinton.
After scoring just 15 points in the first half, the Hawkeyes outscored Clinton 31-19 in the second half but ultimately ran out of time.
Charlie Lambert led the scoring for Cooperstown with 16 points, Miles Nelen added 10 points, and Ethan Kukenberger pulled down 12 rebounds.
Richfield Springs 47, Cherry Valley-Springfield 46 (Wednesday, Dec. 21)
The Richfield Springs boys basketball team edged CV-S in Wednesday’s game between Tri-Valley League opponents that went down as a non-league contest.
Bradyn Dunckel had a big game for Richfield Springs with 25 points while Jordan Diliberto added 12 points in the win.
For CV-S, Dunae Lafavre scored 18 points, Brandon Meade had 12, and Max Horvath had 11.
Cooperstown 72, Sherburne-Earlville 60 (Monday, Dec. 19)
The Cooperstown boys basketball team had its offense rolling on Monday in a 72-60 road win over Sherburne-Earlville.
Charlie Lambert led the scoring with 27 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals.
Brody Murdock finished with 12 points while Ethan Kukenberger and Cooper Coleman each scored 10 and Troy Davis pulled down seven rebounds.
Clinton 48, Cooperstown 46 (Thursday)
Clint … 17 12 11 8 — 48
Coop … 6 9 17 14 — 46
Clint: Jackson 0 2-2 2, Ward 3 1-1 7, Ioho 6 3-6 20, King 0 0-0 0, Forde 2 0-0 4, Palmeri 7 1-3 15. Totals: 18 7-12 48
Coop: Colby Diamond 1 0-0 3, Miles Nelen 4 0-0 10, Ethan Kukenberger 1 0-0 3, PJ Kiuber 0 0-2 0, Cooper Coleman 2 0-0 6, Troy Davis 1 0-0 2, Brody Murdock 2 0-0 6, Charlie Lambert 7 2-2 16. Totals: 19 2-4 46
Three-point baskets: Clint 2 (Ioho 2; Coop 9 (Diamond, Nelen 2, Kukenberger, Coleman 2, Davis, Murdock 2)
Richfield Springs 47, Cherry Valley-Springfield 46 (Wednesday)
RS … 9 14 6 18 — 47
CV-S … 15 5 13 13 — 46
RS: Bobnick 1 0-2 2, J. Bowman 2 2-2 6, Diliberto 5 0-1 12, Dunckel 11 1-2 25, Wolfe 0 0-0 0, O’Connor 0 0-0 0, Dibble 0 0-0 0, Mercer 0 0-0 0, Schultz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 3-7 47
CV-S: Cade 0 1-4 1, Lafavre 7 2-8 18, Stocking 2 0-2 4, Horvath 4 3-6 11, Meade 6 0-1 12, Campagna 0 0-0 0, Decker 0 0-0 0, Hurley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 6-21 46
Three-point baskets: RS 4 (Dunckel 2, Diliberto 2); CV-S 2 (Lafavre 2
Cooperstown 72, Sherburne-Earlville 60 (Monday)
C… 17 21 12 22 – 72
S-E … 16 17 11 16 – 60
C: Colby Diamond 1 1-2 3, Miles Nelen 1 0-3 2, Ethan Kukenberger 3 3-4 10, PJ Kiuber 3 2-2 8, Cooper Coleman 4 0-0 10, Troy Davis 0 0-0 0, Brody Murdock 4 3-3 12, Charlie Lambert 10 5-7 27. Totals 26 14-21 72.
S-E: Dilon Maceda 2 1-2 6, Will Schultz 0 0-0 0, Brayden O’Hara 2 2-3 6, Carter Supensky 0 0-0 0, Darren Miles 3 1-1 9, Nick Hull 1 3-5 5, Noah Bigford 0 0-0 0, Nelson Hadlock 0 0-0 0, Ryan Sigman 8 2-2 18, Jack Rodman 3 3-6 9, Avrey Parsons 3 1-2 7. Totals 22 13-21 60.
Three-point baskets: C 6 (Lambert 2, Coleman 2, Murdock, Kukenberger); S-E 3 (Miles 2, Maceda)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield 59, Laurens 39 (Wednesday, Dec. 21)
The CV-S girls downed Laurens 59-39 in a Tri-Valley League matchup on Wednesday.
Joleen Lusk registered a double-double of 31 points and 10 rebounds in the win for the Patriots. Mia Dubben came close to a double-double herself with eight points and nine rebounds while Lydia Lusk pulled down eight rebounds.
For Laurens, Kyrah Andrades scored 15 points to go with nine rebounds, Gabby Andrades had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Brooke Mann also scored 11 points.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 40, Milford 30 (Wednesday, Dec. 21)
The G-MU girls outlasted Milford 40-30 in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Hannah Bonczkowski had a big night with 20 points for the Raiders. Mackenzie Barnes chipped in 10 points as well.
Milford was led by Delaney Maison with 10 points and Taylor Beckley with nine points.
Richfield Springs 48, Franklin 30 (Wednesday, Dec. 21)
Richfield Springs defeated Franklin 48-30 on the road Wednesday in Tri-Valley League play.
Issy Seamon was the leading scorer for Richfield with a game-high 21 points. Leading the scoring for Franklin was Shannon Kingsbury with 17 points.
Richfield Springs hosts West Canada Valley on Friday. Franklin will be off until Jan. 6 when it visits Cherry Valley-Springfield.
Cooperstown 56, Waterville 50 (Tuesday, Dec. 20)
The Cooperstown girls rallied in the fourth quarter on Tuesday to defeat Waterville 56-50. The Lady Hawkeyes outscored Waterville 21-12 in the final eight minutes to secure the win.
Dani Seamon had a tremendous all-around game, finishing with 26 points, nine rebounds, six steals, and two assists for Cooperstown. Rory Nelen also had a big game with 20 points and seven rebounds.
Cooperstown 58, Little Falls 57 (Monday, Dec. 19)
Some clutch late free throws allowed the Cooperstown girls to edge Little Falls 58-57 on Monday.
Dani Seamon recorded a double-double in the win for the Hawkeyes, finishing with 24 points and 10 rebounds as well as three assists and two steals.
Meghan Niles, meanwhile, scored 11 points and Claire Jensen had six points and eight rebounds.
Seamon and Savannah Kirkby combined to go 6-for-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 59, Laurens 39 (Wednesday)
CV-S … 9 15 21 14 — 59
L … 2 13 8 16 — 39
CV-S: Gruse 0 0-0 0, West 3 0-1 7, Huff 4 0-0 8, S. Whiteman 0 0-0 0, L. Lusk 0 0-0 0, Dubben 4 0-0 8, J. Lusk 14 1-2 31, B. Whiteman 2 0-6 5. Totals: 27 1-8 59
L: K. Andrades 6 1-2 15, G. Andrades 4 0-0 11, Allen 0 0-0 0, Dunham 1 0-0 2, Mann 5 2-4 11, Stanley 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-6 39
Three-point baskets: CV-S 3 (J. Lusk 2, B. Whiteman); L 8 (K. Andrades 2, G. Andrades 3, Mann 3)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 40, Milford 30 (Wednesday)
G-MU … 8 9 13 10 — 40
M … 9 9 5 7 — 30
G-MU: M. Williams 0 0-0 0, A. Sorochinsky 2 0-0 5, K. Demmon 1 0-0 2, H. Bonczkowski 8 2-2 20, A. Correll 0 0-0 0, M. Barnes 5 0-0 10, K. Hammond 1 1-2 3. Totals: 17 3-4 40
M: T. Beckley 3 3-4 9, B. Garlick 2 0-0 4, K. Mertz 1 0-0 3, J. Barown 0 0-0 0, A. Munson 1 0-0 2, O. Sheldon 0 0-0 0, D. Maison 4 0-0 10, K. McAdams 0 0-0 0, L. Sutphin 0 0-0 0, B. Qua 1 0-2 2. Totals: 12 3-6 30
Three-point baskets: G-MU 3 (Bonczkowski 2, Sorochinsky); M 3 (Maison 2, Mertz)
Richfield Springs 48, Franklin 30 (Wednesday)
RS … 13 5 17 13 – 48
F … 3 10 6 11 – 30
RS: G. Seamon 2 5-10 9, A. Hosford 0 0-0 0, M. Worobey 2 2-2 7, S. Spencer 0 0-0 0, C. Seamon 0 0-0 0, I. Seamon 6 6-11 21, E. Gamsey 0 0-0 0, E. White 1 0-0 2, A. Hawkes 0 0-2 0, D. Butler 0 0-0 0, L. Dyn 1 0-2 2, A. Hosford 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 14-29 48.
F: Maddie Hyzer 0 0-0 0, Sara Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Shannon Kingsbury 5 5-8 17, Desiree Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Macey Beers 0 0-0 0, Lucas Van Dyke 3 0-2 8, Katie Sanford 0 0-0 0, Tamara Wright 1 0-0 2, Taylor Amatuccio. Totals 10 5-12 30.
Three-point baskets: RS 3 (I. Seamon 3, Worobey); F 5 (Kingsbury 2, Van Dyke 2, Amatuccio)
Cooperstown 56, Waterville 50 (Tuesday)
C … 15 10 10 21 — 56
W … 11 11 16 12 — 50
C: M. Niles 0 0-0 0, T. France 0 0-0 0, R. Nelen 10 0-0 20, O. Murdock 0 0-0 0, C. Jensen 2 1-2 5, H. Craig 0 0-0 0, D. Seamon 8 9-13 26, B. Seamon 1 0-0 2, S. Kirkby 1 1-2 3. Totals: 22 11-17 56
W: A. Snow 5 0-0 10, A. Neff 1 0-0 3, K. Roberts 0 0-0 0, H. Royer 0 0-0 0, V. Ford 3 2-6 8, M. Furner 0 0-0 0, A. Poole 2 0-0 6, N. Collins 8 5-5 23. Totals: 19 7-11 50
Three-point baskets: C 1 (D. Seamon); W 5 (Neff, Poole 2, Collins 2)
Cooperstown 58, Little Falls 57 (Monday)
C … 13 11 11 23 – 58
LF … 10 12 14 21 – 57
C: Meghan Niles 5 0-2 11, Tori France 1 0-0 2, Rory Nelen 0 0-0 0, Olivia Murdock 1 0-0 2, Claire Jensen 3 0-0 6, Hannah Craig 1 0-0 2, Dani Seamon 8 7-10 24, B. Seamon 2 0-0 4, Savannah Kirkby 2 3-6 7. Totals 23 10-18 58.
LF: Ava Greic 1 0-0 2, Andilynn Podleis 0 1-2 1, Adri Izzo 6 4-6 17, Alyssa Eckler 0 0-0 0, Makayla Mowers 0 3-4 3, Olivia Brand 0 2-2 2, Alexis Kress 9 6-8 27, Molly Podlas 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 17-24 57.
Three-point baskets: C 2 (Niles, Seamon); LF 2 (Izzo, Kress)
WRESTLING
Adirondack 42, Cooperstown/Milford 18 (Thursday, Dec. 22)
The Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team fell to Adirondack in a meet on Thursday by a score of 42-18.
Winning by pin for Cooperstown/Milford were TJ O’Connor at 152 pounds and Henry Loeffler at 172 pounds.
C/M will host the Cooperstown Invitational on Friday, Dec. 30.
Adirondack 42, Cooperstown/Milford 18 (Thursday)
Matches began at 138
102: Double forfeit
110: Double forfeit
118: Double forfeit
126: Cole Cronsier (A) pinned David Pitt, 0:33
132: Braedon Sanderson (A) pinned Sayer Croft, 1:05
138: Braden White (A) won by forfeit
145: Dalton Miranda (A) won by forfeit
152: TJ O’Connor (C/M) pinned Raymond Hennessey, 3:52
160: Brent Chase (C/M) won by forfeit
172: Henry Loeffler (C/M) pinned Wade Spann, 0:58
189: Isaac Croneiser (A) pinned Max Sharf, 1:11
215: Colin White (A) pinned Matthew Perrino, 0:37
285: Mason Sturtevant (A) pinned Lucas Clements, 0:46
Mount Markham 60, Cooperstown/Milford 16 (Tuesday, Dec. 20)
The Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team fell to Mount Markham 60-16 in a meet held on Tuesday.
TJ O’Connor won by major decision for C/M at 152 pounds while Henry Loeffler earned a victory by pin at 172 pounds.
Cooperstown/Milford will be at Adirondack on Thursday.
Mount Markham 60, Cooperstown/Milford 16 (Tuesday)
Matches began at 172
102: Ben Dziuban (MM) won by forfeit
110: Caleb Edson (MM) won by forfeit
118: Max Koffer (C/M) won by forfeit
126: Alex Edmonson (MM) pinned David Pitt, 1:30
132: Arjay Piersma (MM) pinned Sayer Croft, 1:48
138: Damion Case (MM) won by forfeit
145: Christian Jones (MM) won by forfeit
152: TJ O’Connor (C/M) major decisioned Thomas Doremus, 15-5
160: Eric DeKing Jr. (MM) pinned Brent Chase, 1:15
172: Henry Loeffler (C/M) pinned Rich Inman, 2:49
189: Brad Burke (MM) pinned Max Sharf, 1:56
215: Dominic Jones (MM) pinned Matthew Perrino, 1:49
285: Collin Giammella (MM) pinned Lucas Clements, 1:38
Extra matches
189: Jeraud Kelly (MM) pinned Colton Czadzeck, 1:25
215: Cashmere Lanaux (MM) pinned Max Sharf, 3:30
215: Matthew Perrino (C/M) pinned Damien Neff, 1:24
285: Jermaine Davis (MM) pinned Lucas Clements, 0:50
285: Lucas Clements (C/M) pinned Bradley Smith, 3:38
126: Andrew Bryce (MM) pinned Lucas Clements, 1:27
132: Brenton Clark (MM) pinned Sayer Croft, 4:15
152: TJ O’Connor (C/M) technical fall over Chris Perry, 15-0
160: Tyler Thompson (MM) pinned Cameron Fritts, 1:35
BOYS SWIMMING
Cooperstown 90, Proctor 64 (Thursday, Dec. 22)
Cooperstown 84, Sherburne-Earlville 47 (Thursday, Dec. 22)
Cooperstown’s boys swim team swept its tri-meet on Thursday, defeating Proctor 90-64 and downing Sherburne-Earlville 84-47. The Hawkeyes finished first in every event.
Four Cooperstown swimmers won two individual events apiece: Macon Aramini (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), London Kinley (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle), Graham Abrams (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), and Finn Morgan (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke). Lincoln Dilorenzo added a win in diving.
Cooperstown will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 3 when it visits Sherburne-Earlville.
Cooperstown 90, Proctor 64 (Thursday)
Cooperstown 84, Sherburne-Earlville 47 (Thursday)
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Morgan, Abrams, Kinley, Johnson, 2:00.30
200 Freestyle: 1. Macon Aramini, 2:09.79
200 Individual Medley: 1. London Kinley, 2:26.63
50 Freestyle: 1. Graham Abrams, 25.65
Diving: 1. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 228.90
100 Butterfly: 1. Finn Morgan, 1:11.21
100 Freestyle: 1. London Kinley, 57.97
500 Freestyle: 1. Macon Aramini, 5:38.00
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Kinley, Dilorenzo, Aramini, Abrams, 1:48.76
100 Backstroke: 1. Finn Morgan, 1:07.51
100 Breaststroke: 1. Graham Abrams, 1:13.67
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Johnson, Dilorenzo, Morgan, Aramini, 4:22.59
VOLLEYBALL
Cooperstown 3, Waterville 0 (Wednesday, Dec. 21)
The Cooperstown volleyball team swept Waterville in a match on Wednesday by scores of 25-6, 25-11, 25-5.
The Hawkeyes’ top performers in the victory were Sophia Hotaling (12 digs, four aces, one kill, one assist), Lucy Hayes (11 assists, five digs, one kill, one ace), Izzy Martz (six digs, two aces), Braeden Victory (eight digs, seven kills, five aces, one block), and Reilly Green (five digs, four aces, two kills).
Cooperstown will be off until Tuesday, Jan. 3 when it hosts Little Falls.
Cooperstown 3, Waterville 0 (Wednesday)
Game Scores: 25-6, 25-11, 25-5
Cooperstown: Ava Lesko 1 kill, 4 digs, 1 ace; Sophia Hotaling 1 kill, 12 digs, 1 assist, 4 aces; Violet Gentiles 1 kill, 3 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace; Lucy Hayes 1 kill, 5 digs, 11 assists, 1 ace; Robyn Kafafian 2 kills, 3 assists; Izzy Martz 6 digs, 2 aces; Braeden Victory 7 kills, 1 block, 8 digs, 5 aces; Reilly Green 2 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces
