BASEBALL
Sauquoit Valley 7, Cooperstown 6 (Wednesday, May 17)
Cooperstown's late rally fell short in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to Sauquoit Valley.
Trailing by four runs entering the bottom of the seventh, the Hawkeyes scored three runs to close the gap to one but were unable to plate the tying run.
Ethan Kukenberger went 2-for-4 with a double while also taking the loss on the mound. Kalen Dempsey also went 2-for-4.
West Canada Valley 6, Cooperstown 5 (Tuesday, May 16)
The Cooperstown baseball team fell at home to West Canada Valley 6-4 Tuesday.
Ethan Toulson and Frank Panzarella each had two base hits for the Hawkeyes while Ethan Kukenberger took the loss in three innings on the mound.
Clinton 8, Cooperstown 5 (Monday, May 15)
Cooperstown fell on the road to Clinton 8-5 Monday. The victory gave Clinton the Center State Conference championship.
After falling behind 8-1, the Hawkeyes scored four runs in the sixth inning to make things interesting but couldn’t do the same in the seventh.
Frank Panzarella, Kalen Dempsey and Brenin Dempsey split pitching duties in the loss.
Sauquoit Valley 7, Cooperstown 6 (Wednesday)
SV ... 003 031 0 — 7 6 1
Coop ... 000 210 3 — 6 6 4
SV: Perry (W) and Barker
Coop: Kukenberger (L), Dempsey (5) and Whitaker
2B: Ethan Kukenberger (Coop), Perry (SV)
West Canada Valley 6, Cooperstown 5 (Tuesday)
WCV … 022 000 101 — 6 10 2
Coop … 002 110 100 — 5 6 2
WCV: Shepardson (W) and Grabowski
Coop: Ethan Kukenberger (L) and Jonathan Torres
3B: Shepardson (WCV)
2B: Maxwell (WCV)
Clinton 8, Cooperstown 5 (Monday)
Coop … 001 004 0 — 5 4 5
Clint … 302 300 X — 8 6 2
Coop: Frank Panzarella (L), Kalen Dempsey (5), Brenin Dempsey (6) and Bryson Whitaker
Clint: Chimieweski (W), Majka (6) and Swift
SOFTBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 12, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 10 (Thursday, May 18)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs held on to defeat Windham-Ashland-Jewett 12-10 on the road Thursday in the first round of the Section IV Class D Tournament.
Windham scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings, but Mia Dubben was able to lock down the win. Dubben struck out nine over seven innings.
CV-S/SS drew 12 walks while Kyra Druse, Lydia Lusk and Lexi Dygert tallied the Patriots’ three hits.
Cooperstown 10, Sauquoit Valley 1 (Wednesday, May 17)
The Cooperstown softball team took down Sauquoit Valley 10-1 at home Thursday in Center State Conference action.
Dani Seamon threw a two-hitter for the Lady Hawkeyes, striking out 10 batters. She also helped her own cause at the plate with a home run, a double and two RBI.
Katie Crippen notched a pair of doubles and two RBI, Sophia Hotaling had a triple, Jeana Geertgens added a double and an RBI and Violet Gentiles drove in two runs.
Cooperstown 18, Clinton 4 (Monday, May 15)
The Cooperstown softball team put on a hitting clinic in Monday’s 18-4 road win over Clinton.
The Lady Hawkeyes finished the game with two triples and seven doubles, with Katie Crippen leading the way with a triple, two doubles and three RBI.
Dani Seamon had four hits including a double and four RBI, Savannah Kirkby drove in five runs on four hits, Grace Sperry had a triple and an RBI and Brenna Seamon had a double and two RBI.
Emerson Lippitt was the winning pitcher, striking out five while allowing five hits.
Middleburgh 18, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 15 (Monday, May 15)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs fell to Middleburgh 18-15 in a back-and-forth game at home Monday.
CV-S/SS led 8-4 after three innings, but Middleburgh used a 12-run sixth inning to pull away.
CV-S/SS made it interesting, scoring six in the bottom of the seventh, but the comeback effort ultimately came up short.
Ari Bosc tripled twice, while Mia Dubben and Lydia Lusk each doubled in the loss.
Dubben struck out 11 over seven innings for CV-S/SS.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 12, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 10 (Thursday)
CV-S/SS … 122 600 1 — 12 3 0
W-A-J … 101 402 2 — 10 10 1
CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (W), and Lydia Lusk
W-A-J: Hannah Tuttle (L), Emma Drum (7), and Ashtyn Hansen
HR: Ashtyn Hansen (W-A-J)
Cooperstown 10, Sauquoit Valley 1 (Wednesday)
SV … 010 000 0 — 1 2 1
Coop … 140 012 X — 10 14 1
SV: Makayla L. (L) and Bella C.
Coop: Dani Seamon (W) and Katie Crippen
HR: Dani Seamon (Coop)
3B: Sophia Hotaling (Coop)
2B: Katie Crippen 2 (Coop), Dani Seamon (Coop), Jeana Geertgens (Coop)
Cooperstown 18, Clinton 4 (Monday)
Coop … 303 027 3 — 18 17 1
Clint … 103 000 0 — 4 5 4
Coop: Emerson Lippitt (W) and Katie Crippen
Clint: Chloe (L) and Deanna H.
3B: Katie Crippen (Coop), Grace Sperry (Coop)
2B: Katie Crippen 2 (Coop), Dani Seamon (Coop), Jeana Geertgens (Coop), Savannah Kirkby (Coop), Brenna Seamon (Coop), Bella Reich (Coop), Gracen G (Clint)
Middleburgh 18, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 15 (Monday)
Midd … 400 01(12) 1 — 18 8 4
CV-S/SS … 413 001 6 — 15 12 6
M: Yung, Wood (1, W), and Schafouth
CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (L), and Lydia Lusk
HR: C. DuPont (M)
3B: Ari Bosc 2 (CV-S/SS)
2B: Mia Dubben (CV-S/SS), Lydia Lusk (CV-S/SS)
TENNIS
Cooperstown’s Wolfe, Lambert win second doubles sectional title
The Cooperstown doubles team of Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert won the Section III Class C2 Second Doubles Championship Wednesday, May 17.
The duo didn’t drop a set in either of their two matches, defeating Brody Faffley and Richard Ziegler of Westmoreland 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals and then taking down Bryce Petteys and Chris Carbone of Sauquoit Valley 6-4, 6-3 in the finals.
GOLF
Cooperstown 181, Mount Markham 252 (Thursday, May 18)
The Cooperstown golf team improved its record to 9-2 with a 181-252 victory over Mount Markham in Thursday’s match at Cedar Lake Club.
Brayden Sentz led the Hawkeyes with a round of 41. Also appearing on the scoresheet for Cooperstown were Max Jones (44), Jackson Crisman (49) and Charlie Lambert (50).
Adam Louis was the top scorer for Mount Markham with a 49.
Cooperstown 179, Sherburne-Earlville 199, Mount Markham 260 (Wednesday, May 17)
The Cooperstown golf team won a three-team match Wednesday at Leatherstocking Golf Course, defeating both Sherburne-Earlville and Mount Markham.
Cooperstown finished with a team score of 179 while S-E shot 199 and Mount Markham finished with a 260.
Max Jones led all players with a round of 41. Cooperstown’s other top scores came from Brayden Sentz (45), Ben Lewis (46) and Jackson Crisman (47).
Garret Winston led S-E with a 49 while Adam Louis paced Mount Markham with a 53.
Cooperstown 181, Owen D. Young/Richfield Springs 219 (Tuesday)
The Cooperstown golf team defeated Owen D. Young/Richfield Springs 181-219 in Tuesday’s match at Otsego Golf Club.
The Hawkeyes’ top four players all shot rounds in the 40s, with Brayden Sentz’s round of 43 leading the way. Charlie Lambert carded a 44 while Ben Lewis and Jackson Crisman shot matching 47s.
Mason Campbell was the low scorer for ODY/RS with a round of 44.
Cooperstown 159, Sherburne-Earlville 174 (Monday, May 15)
Cooperstown’s golf team edged Sherburne-Earlville 159-174 in Monday’s match at Mountain Top Golf Course.
Max Jones and Charlie Lambert led the Hawkeyes with matching rounds of 40. Following them were Brayden Sentz with 42 and Ben Lewis with a 47.
Cooperstown 181, Mount Markham 252 (Thursday)
At Cedar Lake Club
Par 36, Front 9
Coop: Brayden Sentz 41, Max Jones 44, Jackson Crisman 49, Charlie Lambert 50
MM: Adam Louis 49, John Terns 66, Caroline Entwhistle 67, Nate Parsons 70
Cooperstown 179, Sherburne-Earlville 199, Mount Markham 260 (Wednesday)
At Leatherstocking Golf Course
Par 35, Front 9
Coop: Max Jones 41, Brayden Sentz 45, Ben Lewis 46, Jackson Crisman 47
S-E: Garret Winton 49, Balin Olsen 49, Avery Parsons 50, Parker Goedel 51
MM: Adam Louis 53, John Terns 63
Cooperstown 181, Owen D. Young/Richfield Springs 219 (Tuesday)
At Otsego Golf Club
Par 35, Front 9
Coop: Brayden Sentz 43, Charlie Lambert 44, Ben Lewis 47, Jackson Crisman 47
ODY/RS: Mason Campbell 44, Pierson Hand 52, Cameron Burger 61, Mason Young 62
Cooperstown 159, Sherburne-Earlville 174 (Monday)
At Mountain Top Golf Course
Par 36, Front 9
Coop: Max Jones 40, Charlie Lambert 40, Brayden Sentz 42, Ben Lewis 47
S-E: Garret Winton 40, Balin Olsen 41, Avery Parsons 44, Parker Goedel 49
