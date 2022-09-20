BOYS SOCCER
Cooperstown 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 2 (Wednesday, Sept. 14)
The Hawkeyes improved to 4-0-1 on the season with a 3-2 win over Frankfort-Schuyler on Wednesday.
Colby Diamond scored twice in the win for Cooperstown while Ollie Wasson also found the back of the net. Ethan Kukenberger added an assist.
Scoring for Frankfort-Schuyler were Connor Grates and Brandon Kulve.
Goalie Charlie Lambert finished with three saves while Braydon Matos stopped two shots for F-S.
Cooperstown 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 2 (Wednesday)
Coop … 2-1-3
F-S … 1-1-2
Coop: Colby Diamond 2-0, Ollie Wasson 1-0, Ethan Kukenberger 0-1
F-S: Connor Grates 1-0, Brandon Kulve 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 9-2, F-S 5-6
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 3, Braydon Matos (F-S) 2
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 3, Morris 1 (Wednesday, Sept. 14)
The CV-S/SS boys downed Morris 3-1 under the lights on Wednesday.
Max Horvath, Kris Cade, and Tyler Houk were the goal scorers for CV-S/SS with Horvath and Luke Enyart providing assists.
Ryan Murphy scored the Mustangs’ only goal of the game.
No box score was provided for this game.
South Kortright 6, Laurens/Milford 0 (Saturday, Sept. 17)
The South Kortright boys beat Laurens/Milford 6-0 in the final of the Stamford Mayor’s Cup on Saturday.
Jack Byrne led the Rams with two goals, Connor Quarino had one goal and two assists, Josh Anderson, Anthony Martinez and Levi Martin each had one goal, and Adin Haynes and Jadyn Sturniolo each had one assist.
Adam Champlin and Chase Rockefeller were the goalies for South Kortright as each made two saves. Chris Long had six saves for Laurens/Milford.
South Kortright 6, Laurens/Milford 0 (Saturday)
SK … 4-2-6
L/M … 0-0-0
SK: Jack Byrne 2-0, Connor Quarino 1-2, Josh Anderson 1-0, Anthony Martinez 1-0, Levi Martin 1-0, Aidan Haynes 0-1, Jadyn Sturniolo 0-1
L/M: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 11-10; L/M 3-0
Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 2; Chase Rockefeller (SK) 2; Chris Long (L/M) 6
GIRLS SOCCER
Milford 2, Laurens 0 (Wednesday, Sept. 14)
The Lady Wildcats defeated the Leopards 2-0 in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League matchup.
Brooke Stanley and Delaney Maison were the scorers for Milford while Gabriella Saggese made eight saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Laurens keeper Emerson Allen finished with two saves.
Milford 2, Laurens 0 (Wednesday)
M … 1-1-2
L … 0-0-0
Milford: Brooke Stanley 1-0, Delaney Maison 1-0
Laurens: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 4-5, L 9-4
Goalies: Gabriella Saggese (M) 8, Emerson Allen (L) 2
Cherry Valley-Springfield 4, Richfield Springs 0 (Wednesday, Sept. 1 4)
The Patriots beat the Indians 4-0 in a Tri-Valley League game on Wednesday.
Scoring for CV-S were Morgan Huff, who had two goals, Kailey Barnes, who had one goal and one assist, Beth Heinrich with one goal, and Joleen Lusk and Lydia Lusk, each with one assist.
Lilly Frable was the goalie for the Indians and had 21 saves. Daphnee West had two saves for the Patriots in the shutout.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 4, Richfield Springs 0 (Wednesday)
CV-S … 2-2-4
RS … 0-0-0
CV-S: Morgan Huff 2-0, Kailey Barnes 1-1, Beth Heinrich 1-0, Joleen Lusk 0-1, Lydia Lusk 0-1
RS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: 32-3 CV-S; 2-0 RS
Goalies: Daphnee West 2 (CV-S); Lilly Frable 21 (RS)
Cooperstown 0, Sauquoit Valley 0 (Thursday, Sept. 15)
The Cooperstown girls played Sauquoit Valley to a scoreless draw at home on Thursday.
Neither team was able to break through despite an abundance of chances. Both goalies were stellar — the Hawkeyes’ Brenna Seamon finished with 14 saves while Jadyn Land stopped 17 shots for SV.
Cooperstown 0, Sauquoit Valley 0 (Thursday)
Coop … 0-0-0
SV … 0-0-0
Coop: none
SV: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 17-5, SV 14-8
Goalies: Brenna Seamon (Coop) 14, Jadyn Land (SV) 17
Cherry Valley-Springfield 6, Sharon Springs 0 (Friday, Sept. 16)
The Patriots earned a 6-0 win on Friday in their contest against Sharon Springs
CV-S started strong with a four-goal first half, as Ari Bosc led the scoring with two goals and one assist. Morgan Huff added one goal and two assists, while Joleen Lusk, Kailey Barnes, and Adrianna Tripple each had one goal and Kyra Druse had one assist.
Daphnee West was in net for Cherry Valley-Springfield and made six saves while Ava Jump had 16 saves for Sharon Springs.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 6, Sharon Springs 0 (Friday)
CV-S … 4-2-6
SS … 0-0-0
CV-S: Ari Bosc 2-1, Morgan Huff 1-2, Joleen Lusk 1-0, Kailey Barnes 1-0, Adrianna Tripple 1-0, Kyra Druse 0-1
SS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV-S 16-5; SS 4-0
Goalies: Daphnee West (CV-S) 6; Ava Jump (SS) 16
Milford 2, Walton/Downsville 1 (Friday, Sept. 16)
The Milford girls beat Walton/Downsville 2-1 on Friday in a non-league contest.
Scoring for Milford were Lexi Sutphin with a goal and an assist and Delaney Maison who had one goal.
Walton/Downsville’s lone goal was scored by McKenzie Brown
Milford 2, Walton/Downsville 1 (Friday)
Milford … 0-2-2
W/D … 0-1-1
Milford: Lexi Sutphin 1-1, Delaney Maison 1-0
W/D: McKenzie Brown 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: Milford 21-3; W/D 4-1
Goalies: n/a
Mount Markham 1, Cooperstown 0 (Saturday, Sept. 17)
The Lady Hawkeyes dropped a 1-0 contest to Mount Markham on Saturday.
Caroline Entwistle scored the game’s only goal 13 minutes into play off an assist by Kyra Piersma.
Mount Markham’s Mackenzie Roth finished with 12 saves for the shutout. Brenna Seamon had eight saves for Cooperstown.
“It was a great game,” Cooperstown coach Jennifer Pindar said via email. “It was an even game and MM won. We had our chances to score. We kept fighting to the end. We were trying to shoot up to the last second. Proud of our girls for fighting and staying in the game.”
Mount Markham 1, Cooperstown 0 (Saturday)
MM … 0-1-1
Coop … 0-0-0
MM: Caroline Entwistle 1-0, Kyra Piersma 0-1
Coop: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: MM 8-3, Coop 12-2
Goalies: Mackenzie Roth (MM) 12, Brenna Seamon (Coop) 8
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cooperstown/Milford 57, West Canada Valley 39 (Wednesday, Sept. 14)
The Cooperstown/Milford girls swim team defeated West Canada Valley 57-39 in a meet on Wednesday.
Emily Kane and Jaina Bischof were both double winners for C/M, with Kane winning the 200 and 500 freestyle swims and Bischof winning the 50 free and 100 backstroke.
Elsewhere, Caitlin O’Sullivan won the 200 individual medley and Tara Phillips took first in the 100 breaststroke. C/M also won the 200 freestyle relay.
Cooperstown/Milford 57, West Canada Valley 39 (Wednesday)
Top Cooperstown/Milford finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Phaugat, Phillips, Bischof, Walker, 2:33.38
200 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane, 2:17.16
200 Individual Medley: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 2:49.84
50 Freestyle: 1. Jaina Bischof, 30.85
100 Butterfly: 2. Anne Walker, 1:22.78
100 Freestyle: 2. Arya Patel, 1:17.56
500 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane, 6:05.00
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Pietruszka, Patel, Walker, O’Sullivan, 2:12.03
100 Backstroke: 1. Jaina Bischof, 1:16.59
100 Breaststroke: 1. Tara Phillips, 1:31.97
400 Freestyle Relay: 2. Patel, Kane, Pietruszka, O’Sullivan, 4:50.09
Cooperstown/Milford 83, Adirondack 76 (Friday, Sept. 16)
The Cooperstown/Milford girls swim team eked out a close 83-76 win over Adirondack on Friday.
Caitlin O’Sullivan and Emily Kane each had two individual first-place finishes for C/M. O’Sullivan earned wins in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, while Kane won both the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Jaina Bischof added another win in the 100 backstroke. Cooperstown/Milford also won the 400 freestyle relay.
Cooperstown/Milford 83, Adirondack 76 (Friday)
Top Cooperstown/Milford finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Patel, Phillips, Riesenfeld, Pietruszka, 2:40.15
200 Freestyle: 2. Tara Phillips, 2:48.96
200 Individual Medley: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 2:39.77
50 Freestyle: 4. Alana Pietruszka, 34.92
100 Butterfly: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 1:12.44
100 Freestyle: 2. Arya Patel, 1:14.48
500 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane, 5:58.68
200 Freestyle Relay: 2. Pietruszka, Walker, Bischof, O’Sullivan, 2:13.91
100 Backstroke: 1. Jaina Bischof, 1:17.70
100 Breaststroke: 1. Emily Kane, 1:18.04
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bischof, Walker, O’Sullivan, Kane, 4:24.58
CROSS COUNTRY
The Cooperstown/Milford cross country team competed in a Center State Conference meet on Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Dolgeville.
Jonah Hitchock and Polly Kennedy finished sixth in their respective fields for C/M, with Hitchcock posting a time of 21:05 while Kennedy finished in 26:46.
Other Cooperstown/Milford boys who finished in the top 20 were: Lincoln DiLorenzo (21:31), Jacob Johnson (21:53), Jack Yorke (22:28), Albert Caulier (23:05), and Frederick Hodgson (23:45).
